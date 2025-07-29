Wyndham Championship 2025 odds and bets explored

The Wyndham Championship will tee off on Thursday, July 31, at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. This will be the last event ahead of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and players will look to give one last try to make it to the primary season finale.

The Wyndham Championship features twenty-one of the top 50-ranked players in action this week. Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre, and Ben Griffin are among the notables in the field at Sedgefield Country Club.

As per Sportsline, Matt Fitzpatrick is the favorite to lift the title this week, alongside defending champion Aaron Rai, at +2000. Fitzpatrick enters the week with three consecutive top-ten finishes, including an impressive showing at the Open Championship.

Aaron Rai hasn't had a top-ten finish since February, but he is expected to do well on courses like Sedgefield. Ben Griffin has fallen off a bit, missing the cut in back-to-back starts, but it shouldn't be forgotten that he has had an incredible season. He has won twice this year and posted eight top-ten finishes. This week, he is listed at +2500 to lift his third title of the year.

Wyndham Championship 2025 odds explored

Aaron Rai is the defending champion and joint favorite to win the Wyndham Championship 2025 (Image Source via Getty)

Here's a look at the odds for the Wyndham Championship 2025:

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000

Aaron Rai +2000

Ben Griffin +2500

Keegan Bradley +2500

Jordan Spieth +3000

Robert MacIntyre +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3300

Si Woo Kim +3500

Akshay Bhatia +3500

Kurt Kitayama +4000

Lucas Glover +4000

Jake Knapp +4000

Harry Hall +4500

Luke Clanton +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000

Cameron Young +5000

Ryan Gerard +5000

Rickie Fowler +5500

Denny McCarthy +5500

J.T. Poston +5500

Michael Thorbjornsen +5500

Adam Scott +5500

Sam Stevens +5500

Max Greyserman +6000

Sungjae Im +6000

Nicolai Højgaard +6000

Rico Hoey +6500

Bud Cauley +7000

Matt Wallace +7000

Pierceson Coody +7000

Davis Thompson +7000

Kevin Yu +7000

Andrew Novak +7000

Tom Kim +7500

Thorbjørn Olesen +7500

Emiliano Grillo +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Jackson Koivun +8000

Michael Kim +8000

Keith Mitchell +8000

Max Homa +8000

Byeong Hun An +8000

Rasmus Højgaard +8000

Alex Noren +8000

William Mouw +9000

Webb Simpson +9000

Vince Whaley +9000

Andrew Putnam +9000

Takumi Kanaya +9000

Jesper Svensson +9000

Thomas Detry +9000

Tony Finau +9000

Taylor Moore +9000

Ryan Fox +9000

Gary Woodland +10000

Chris Kirk +10000

Matt Kuchar +10000

