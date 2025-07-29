Wyndham Championship 2025 odds and bets explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 29, 2025 03:45 GMT
Wyndham Championship - Round Two - Source: Getty
Wyndham Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

The Wyndham Championship will tee off on Thursday, July 31, at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. This will be the last event ahead of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and players will look to give one last try to make it to the primary season finale.

The Wyndham Championship features twenty-one of the top 50-ranked players in action this week. Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre, and Ben Griffin are among the notables in the field at Sedgefield Country Club.

As per Sportsline, Matt Fitzpatrick is the favorite to lift the title this week, alongside defending champion Aaron Rai, at +2000. Fitzpatrick enters the week with three consecutive top-ten finishes, including an impressive showing at the Open Championship.

Aaron Rai hasn't had a top-ten finish since February, but he is expected to do well on courses like Sedgefield. Ben Griffin has fallen off a bit, missing the cut in back-to-back starts, but it shouldn't be forgotten that he has had an incredible season. He has won twice this year and posted eight top-ten finishes. This week, he is listed at +2500 to lift his third title of the year.

Wyndham Championship 2025 odds explored

Aaron Rai is the defending champion and joint favorite to win the Wyndham Championship 2025 (Image Source via Getty)
Here's a look at the odds for the Wyndham Championship 2025:

  • Matt Fitzpatrick +2000
  • Aaron Rai +2000
  • Ben Griffin +2500
  • Keegan Bradley +2500
  • Jordan Spieth +3000
  • Robert MacIntyre +3000
  • Hideki Matsuyama +3300
  • Si Woo Kim +3500
  • Akshay Bhatia +3500
  • Kurt Kitayama +4000
  • Lucas Glover +4000
  • Jake Knapp +4000
  • Harry Hall +4500
  • Luke Clanton +5000
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000
  • Cameron Young +5000
  • Ryan Gerard +5000
  • Rickie Fowler +5500
  • Denny McCarthy +5500
  • J.T. Poston +5500
  • Michael Thorbjornsen +5500
  • Adam Scott +5500
  • Sam Stevens +5500
  • Max Greyserman +6000
  • Sungjae Im +6000
  • Nicolai Højgaard +6000
  • Rico Hoey +6500
  • Bud Cauley +7000
  • Matt Wallace +7000
  • Pierceson Coody +7000
  • Davis Thompson +7000
  • Kevin Yu +7000
  • Andrew Novak +7000
  • Tom Kim +7500
  • Thorbjørn Olesen +7500
  • Emiliano Grillo +8000
  • Alex Smalley +8000
  • Jackson Koivun +8000
  • Michael Kim +8000
  • Keith Mitchell +8000
  • Max Homa +8000
  • Byeong Hun An +8000
  • Rasmus Højgaard +8000
  • Alex Noren +8000
  • William Mouw +9000
  • Webb Simpson +9000
  • Vince Whaley +9000
  • Andrew Putnam +9000
  • Takumi Kanaya +9000
  • Jesper Svensson +9000
  • Thomas Detry +9000
  • Tony Finau +9000
  • Taylor Moore +9000
  • Ryan Fox +9000
  • Gary Woodland +10000
  • Chris Kirk +10000
  • Matt Kuchar +10000
