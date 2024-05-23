Xander Schauffele’s coach explains the best way to chug champagne from the Wanamaker trophy 

Xander Schauffele won the 2024 PGA Championship at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. He celebrated his maiden Major victory in great fashion with his wife, Maya Schauffele, and golf coach, Chris Como.

The champion along with his former San Diego State golfer and close friend Austin Kaiser, Como, and wife Maya, uncle Gao-Ya Chen, and brother Nico were seen celebrating the milestone by chugging champagne from the prestigious Wannamaker Cup.

Como told Sirius XM when asked about who had the best chugging strategy:

"I think most people try to go by the handle and I mean, it's a pretty big trophy right, so I don't really think that's the best strategy. So in case anybody out there wins the PGA [Championship], and they are looking for the best Wannamaker chugging strategy, don't go two handles, go one handle one base."

Xander Schauffele's coach's emotional experience at the PGA Championship

In the same interview with Sirius XM's PGA Tour Radio, Xander Schauffele's coach, Chris Como, talked about the incredible win by one stroke and the celebrations that followed.

Schauffele needed a birdie or better on the 72nd hole of the PGA Championship to take home the Wannamaker trophy. A par made on the 18th hole of Valhalla Golf Club would lead to a tie for the win and a playoff between Schauffele and LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau.

Chris Como told Sirius XM:

"I actually had watched on TV until he hit his tee shot on [hole] 18 just because it's so much easier to watch, and it looked like a playoff was possible, I mean or hoping for not having a playoff."

"But I was just trying to watch the swings because it was still kind of like in work mode and then when he hit his tee shot on [hole] 18 I went out to the 18th green...He hit a chip shot which was a dicey chip shot and he hit a great chip shot up there, pitch up there, and then when he made the putt it was nuts," he added.

The 2024 PGA Championship was Xander Schauffele's first Major victory. His much-deserved win left his family, friends, and coach emotional. Como said:

"We were all going crazy and I was surprised at how emotional it was for everybody and myself included, like I'm pretty even when it comes to golf and golf results and tournaments. I was very nervous when he hit that putt and when he made it, it was actually pretty emotional. So it was really special to be with that whole group. He's got an awesome team around him."