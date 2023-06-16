Xander Schauffele WITB: Have a look at the golfer’s bag at US Open 2023

As a top-ranked golfer, Xander Schauffele's bag grabs the attention of golf enthusiasts worldwide. When it comes to professional golfers and their equipment, there is always a keen interest in what clubs they choose to carry in their bags.

In this article, we will take a closer look at Xander Schauffele's "What's In The Bag" (WITB) for the US Open 2023. We'll provide a detailed breakdown of the clubs and equipment he is employing at the prestigious event.

123rd U.S. Open Championship - Round One

Xander Schauffele's driver and fairway wood

At the US Open 2023, Xander Schauffele is relying on the Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond driver with a loft of 10.5 degrees. The club boasts advanced technology, providing him with the ideal combination of distance and control off the tee. Xander Schauffele has paired his driver with a Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70 TX shaft, known for its stability and low torque.

In terms of his fairway wood, Schauffele has opted for the Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond 3 HL with a loft of 16.5 degrees. The versatile club helps him navigate a variety of lies on the fairway and provides the necessary distance and precision required at a championship event like the US Open. The fairway wood is fitted with a Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX shaft, which enhances his ball flight and maximizes distance.

Hybrid, Irons, and Wedges

When it comes to longer approach shots, Xander Schauffele has chosen the Callaway Apex UW hybrid. With a loft of 21 degrees, the club bridges the gap between his fairway wood and irons. The hybrid is equipped with a Mitsubishi Kai'Li White 90 TX shaft, delivering the optimal combination of forgiveness and control.

Schauffele's iron set for the US Open 2023 consists of the Callaway Apex TCB from the 4-iron to the pitching wedge (4-PW). These irons feature a compact design and a forged construction that delivers exceptional feel and workability. With True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts, Schauffele has the stability and control necessary to shape shots to his advantage.

In the wedge department, Schauffele has chosen a combination of the Callaway JAWS RAW (52 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (56 degrees), and Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60 degrees). The wedges allow him to fine-tune his short game, providing the necessary spin and control to attack difficult pin positions. True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts offer consistency and stability throughout his wedge game.

Putter, Ball, and Grips

Xander Schauffele's putter of choice at the US Open 2023 is the Odyssey O-Works #7 CH Red. The mallet-style putter features a high MOI (moment of inertia) design that enhances stability and forgiveness. It allows Schauffele to roll the ball smoothly on the greens.

For his golf ball, Schauffele trusts the Callaway Chrome Soft X. Known for its combination of distance, control, and soft feel, this ball is a popular choice among professional golfers.

In terms of grips, Xander Schauffele uses Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord grips for his full-swing clubs. The grips offer a comfortable yet secure feel, ensuring a confident hold throughout his swing. For his putter, he opts for the SuperStroke Traxion Tour 2.0 grip, which promotes a consistent stroke and helps with distance control on the greens.

123rd U.S. Open Championship - Round One

As Xander Schauffele tees it up at the US Open 2023, his bag is equipped with a carefully selected arsenal of clubs and equipment. From the powerful Callaway driver to the precision of his irons and wedges, every club serves a specific purpose in his pursuit of success on the course.

Schauffele's equipment reflects his meticulous approach to the game. The Odyssey putter provides the finishing touch to his trusted companion, the Callaway Chrome Soft X ball. Golf enthusiasts will undoubtedly be watching closely to see how these clubs help shape his performance at this prestigious tournament.

Poll : 0 votes