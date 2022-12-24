“Yellow balls were for hacks” – Tiger Woods gives Fred Couples grief for his equipment 

Yellow golf balls have been a point of discussion in the golfing world for a while now. Having risen in popularity in recent years, many golfers have even begun opting for it over white balls. The yellow golf balls are so popular now that manufacturers have started to add the yellow cover to their usual premium white ball offerings.

Pro golfers including Bubba Watson and Fred Couples have made a complete transition to the colored balls and seem happy about it. With it gaining such a high profile, even legendary golfer Tiger Woods is reconsidering his stance on yellow balls. Having dismissed in the past, Woods is warming up to play them on the PGA Tour.

Speaking in a recent interview on Bridgestone Golf’s Another Golf Podcast, Tiger Woods revealed that he disliked the idea of yellow balls. He even stated that he gave Fred Couples grief for voluntarily choosing the colored balls.

He said:

“I always thought yellow balls were for hacks… We give [Fred] grief all the time about using the yellow ball. But he absolutely loves it because he can’t see anymore. You should see the front on his phone; it’s like one letter per screen.”

Bridgestone Golf

First guest || TIGER WOODS

Tiger talks

ANOTHER GOLF PODCAST presented by Bridgestone Golf launches today! First guest || TIGER WOODS Tiger talks #TheMatch @PNCchampionship, Fred Couples relationship, testing a new golf ball, being a father and more.

It is pertinent to note that Fred Couples has relied solely on the yellow version of Bridgestone’s Tour B RXS for years now. The former Masters champion seems to be at home with the brightly-colored ball. However, many also believe that Tiger Woods was right to choose against the yellow ball himself.

The yellow color, usually found on the cheaper balls used by beginners and higher-handicap golfers, didn’t feel like a good fit for the premium golf experience. It is noteworthy that there are no performance benefits of using the yellow version of a premium ball, apart from the ability to spot it easier.

While Woods doesn’t have a noticeable issue with the white ball’s visibility, he has now admitted that he’d switch balls in a heartbeat if it helped him go low.

Woods added:

“My eyes are getting bad that I need my readers and cheaters, but I can still see [on the course]. I don’t need a yellow ball. But if it’s guaranteeing me a 60, I’m using it every day.”

It is pertinent to note that Woods’ comments come after Couples shot an astounding 60 in the final round to win the Champions Tour this year.

Tiger Woods switched golf balls ahead of The Match

Tiger Woods played The Match and the PNC Championship earlier this month. Ahead of the events, Woods switched his golf balls, experimenting with Bridgestone's Tour B X ball.

Bridgestone Golf

Who's ready to see some more bombs today!?

#TeamBridgestone #TOURB



ONE HUNDRED EIGHTY miles per hour ball speed! Who's ready to see some more bombs today!?

The ace golfer made the change for more distance and lower spin. Unlike Woods’ preferred Tour B XS, the Tour B X model was easier to hit long distances.

Explaining his decision to switch the equipment, Woods said:

"The Tour B XS is a great golf ball, the feel and spin I've preferred. Right now, though, I'm experimenting with the Tour B X to get a little more pop. Based on the situation, I have different preferences, and it's great that Bridgestone has multiple balls right off the shelf that I can play."

It is safe to say that the balls switch didn’t make much of a difference as Woods ended up in runners-up spot in The Match and finished T8 in the PNC Championship.

