“You don’t let players have their cake & eat it too”: LIV players should not be allowed to participate in Ryder Cup, states Jaime Diaz

LIV golfers should not be eligible for the Ryder Cup. This is the strong opinion that renowned golf writer and analyst Jaime Diaz shared this Thursday.

Diaz voiced his opinion to the press during the broadcast of the PGA Championship on NBC Sports.

Jaime Diaz held the point of view that an eventual call of players from the LIV Tour to the American and European teams would be to stimulate that tour, which he called a "threat".

These were the words of Jaime Diaz:

“The LIV threat still exists and the deterrent that it has been, you don’t let players have their cake and eat it too – taking the LIV prize money and still come back for the cherry picking of golf’s greatest events, of which the Ryder Cup is."

“Although everybody likes DJ [Dustin Johnson], wants him, and he has not been combative against the tour yet, he represents that threat. If you reward him, what about the players who didn’t go to LIV, how are they going to feel?"

Diaz continued:

“You have to punish those who hurt the establishment if they ever want to come back. The Ryder Cup should be hardball just like everything else… if they want to prevent LIV from becoming more powerful.”

Will LIV players go to the Ryder Cup?

The presence (or the lack of it) of LIV players in the Ryder Cup has raised much interest within the golfing community. With four months to go until the event, everyone is talking about it, even during the PGA Championship. Opinions are very diverse, because the issue is not easy to resolve.

While the PGA Tour is in favor of any measure that undermines the stability of LIV Golf, the Ryder Cup organizers have not yet made a statement on the matter.

43rd Ryder Cup. Several golfers who were there at 2021, are currently involved in LIV. (Image via Getty).

As for the teams, the captain of the American team, Zach Johnson, announced last year that the selection of players will be by a point system. The system will organize the eligible players into a roster. The system directly penalizes the LIV, by not awarding any points for what was done in that circuit.

However, this does not totally close the doors to LIV players. Most of the main figures of that circuit participated in at least one PGA Tour tournament, the Masters of Augusta. This gives them points for selection by the captain.

The best known case is that of Brooks Koepka, who by finishing T2 at the Masters was ranked 22nd on the list for the American team. A remarkable result at the PGA Championship could improve his position. Even if it doesn't, he would be among the options to be called as one of the captain's free picks.

The case of the European team is even more complex, as the system for choosing players has not, so far, referred in any way to the LIV. So, at least so far, stars like Sergio Garcia would have the door open to represent Europe in this historic tournament.

