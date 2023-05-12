“You have to drive the ball well”: Rickie Fowler reveals the key to having a strong PGA Championship

Rickie Fowler has been having a solid season so far. With the 2023 PGA Championship only a week away, Fowler has found the key to maintaining a high position on the leader board. Fowler is currently ranked World No. 50, making him eligible for the PGA Championship. This will be his first major since last year after failing to make the cut for the 2023 Masters.

The renovations at the Oak Hill Country Club will be a new change for all golfers entering the Championship. Speaking about the course and the importance of technique, Rickie Fowler said, via Fox News:

"So I’m looking forward of getting up there and planning to play 18 on Sunday and get ready for the week. But it’s a big golf course. You have to drive the ball well. That’s what I’m putting a lot of emphasis on the next few days and getting ready in the next week.”

“If you don’t drive it well, it will be a short week, and you won’t be able to really show off the rest of the game. So first and foremost, need to make sure we’re driving it well going into the week."

Rickie Fowler ready for the 2023 PGA Championship with improved technique

With a T14 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship, Rickie Fowler is more than ready to take on the course. His improved game form also comes with a changed mindset. Fowler’s goal at the PGA Championship is also to avoid overthinking every shot he takes. His swing coach, Butch Harmon, has helped the golfer massively.

"Really the main thing is just get back to playing golf and not playing too much golf swing. Still working on things I knew I needed to do, and Butch knew I needed to do as well and getting into some better positions. But at the end of the day, keeping the mind pretty free of swing thoughts other than maybe one or two key things to focus on. "

Fowler has been extensively working on a steeper backswing, trying to change his standard shallow backswing. This has also, improved his game on the course.

"Just giving myself more room and having the swing work more efficiently. That was early on a lot more exaggeration than I have to do nowadays. That was probably the biggest thing, getting myself in a little better position at the top of the swing so I can go ahead and go play golf from there."

However, Rickie Fowler is yet to manage a win since the 2019 Phoenix Open. His chance to win at the PGA Championship also depends on his long-term plans for the season. Fowler plans to play for eight weeks out of the next ten, including the U.S. Open, the Open Championship as well as the Ryder Cup.

"I think the biggest thing is if I do drive it, say average for myself or definitely better than that, I’ll have a great chance to win there. I wouldn’t say we’ve had anywhere near my best at any of the events this year and to see the finishes that I’m able to kinda salvage with that, that shows a lot about the game and like I said, driving the ball will be key. If I can accomplish that, I know I can give myself a chance to win up there."

