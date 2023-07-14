“You watched” – Paige Spiranac has found a new response to haters and it’s hilarious

Paige Spiranac recently responded to online criticism with humor. Yesterday, the 29-year-old athlete tweeted her newest answer to haters, which is garnering praise.

Spiranac posted a photo with the caption "Hate me or love me, you watched." She announced her resolve to only respond to negative comments with this creative photo, turning the tables on her critics.

She wrote, "From this point forward I will only respond to haters with this picture"

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac From this point forward I will only respond to haters with this picture From this point forward I will only respond to haters with this picture https://t.co/WfPbAkarMi

The statement is originally said by Pete Weber. However, Paige Spiranac's statement shows that she won't argue with online trolls but instead let the picture speak for itself.

Spiranac's recent move demonstrates her capacity to rise above the hate and find amusement in the situation. She is known for her open and direct way of dealing with internet abuse.

Paige Spiranac's frequent replies to haters on Twitter

Paige Spiranac, a professional golfer and social media celebrity, has never shied away from confronting her detractors. A few months back, she turned to Twitter to provide some advice to men who have both positive and bad contact with her.

Paige Spiranac said, "Word of advice to the men out there. If you’re going to write a mean, nasty comment about me, at least delete your DM asking me out first. You’re giving me mixed messages lol."

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Word of advice to the men out there. If you’re going to write a mean, nasty comment about me at least delete your DM asking me out first. You’re giving me mixed messages lol Word of advice to the men out there. If you’re going to write a mean, nasty comment about me at least delete your DM asking me out first. You’re giving me mixed messages lol

Spiranac cleverly emphasized the inconsistency she frequently encounters from some people with her statement. On the one hand, they exhibit interest in getting to know her by sending her direct messages, but on the other, they put harsh comments on her posts.

Spiranac playfully exacerbated the mismatched objectives by drawing attention to this irony, leaving her fans amused. Her open and amusing approach demonstrates her fortitude in the face of criticism and her ability to convert it into a source of entertainment.

Pete Weber's Iconic Retirement Statement

Bowling veteran Pete Weber, known for his impassioned and dramatic performances, delivered a famous remark when he announced his retirement from the PBA National Tour after an astounding 41-year career.

Weber stated, "Hate me or love me, you watched. That's all you could do." With this meaningful confession, Weber acknowledged the gamut of emotions he evoked throughout his career, engaging audiences and leaving an unforgettable legacy in the sport of bowling.

Poll : 0 votes