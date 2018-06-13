Young golfers showcase top skills at USHA JTP 2018

32nd Usha Junior Training Programme for Golf announces winners of the third camp

Usha International, one of India’s leading household consumer durables brand, has been associated with the Junior Training Programme (JTP) of the Delhi Golf Club since 2006 with the aim of introducing golf to youngsters between the age groups of eight and 17 years and discovering and nurturing talented juniors. This year’s JTP is slated between May 14-June 23, 2017.

The third camp of the Usha Junior Training Programme for Golf 2018 concluded today at Delhi Golf Club with Shailesh Yadav, Vanshika Batra, Ritik Chaudhary, Aradhya Mahajan, Savdeep Kadian and Arjunendra Lal Rai taking away the maximum number of prizes across categories like Putting, Chipping, Pitching, Bunker, Long Drive and Playing competitions. 50 talented youngsters in the third camp were trained under the guidance of Mr. Jasjit Singh, Class ‘A’ Professional from National Golf Academy of India & PGA of India, Former National Coach & High-Performance Manager, IGU.

Delighted at the skilful performance of talented youngsters, Mr. Jasjit Singh, said, “We witnessed amazing response from kids for the Usha Junior Training Programme 2018. I am thankful to Usha International for supporting the programme for more than a decade now. We have tremendous talent in India and need to take Golf to the grassroots level of the country. We hope to continue this wonderful journey to identify and train the future golfers of India.”

The 32nd edition of the Usha Junior Training Programme is divided into four camps (each of 10-day duration) starting May 14, May 24, June 3 and June 13, respectively. Under the guidance of well-known Category-A coaches, Vikram Sethi, Nonita Lall Qureshi and Jasjit Singh, every participating kid will be trained on different aspects of the game.

The kids are segregated by their level of ability – Beginners, Intermediate, and Advanced. A daily session of two-hours covers different aspects of the game – Long Drive, Putting, Chipping, Bunker, and Pitching, as well as the basic rules and etiquettes of the game. Each camp concludes with a prize distribution ceremony where participants are awarded according to age and ability across all disciplines.

