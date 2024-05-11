Youtuber George Bryan IV of the iconic Bryan Bros duo played the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club. George played the Myrtle Beach Classic's inaugural event with a sponsor's exemption.

George Bryan has a daughter named Annie with his wife Milsom McBride Bryan. The three-year-old was present at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic cheering her father on.

George Bryan told the PGA Tour reflecting upon his daughter's support:

"It’s going to be tough to put into words what this week meant. The first tee shot yesterday, it all goes silent, and then I hear Anne yell, “Hooray, Daddy.” I melted."

"I’ve never melted on the golf course where I didn’t even know if I was going to make contact, and I did there, and it was cool to look back on and be like, man, so many memories were made," he added.

Despite missing the cut, George Bryan was grateful for the experience and the memories of his daughter watching him play a PGA Tour event and playing side by side with his brother Wesley.

How did George Bryan receive a spot on the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic?

George Bryan IV received a sponsor exemption into the inaugural 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

George missed the cut at the qualifying at the PGA Tour's Myrtle Beach Classic at The Q at Myrtle Beach. The Q was created to give influencers like him to qualify for the PGA Tour event. Bryan, unfortunately, missed the cut as he lost in a playoff with Korn Ferry Tour winner Matt Atkins for the tournament spot.

Despite losing in the playoff and missing the cut, George Bryan left an impression in the tournament committees' minds. He received the exemption news from Darren Nelson via a video call and documented the whole journey from missing the cut to receiving a sponsor exemption on his YouTube video titled '18 Holes From The PGA Tour!'