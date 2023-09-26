Zach Johnson's wife: Exploring all about the US Ryder Cup Captain’s spouse Kim Barclay

Zach Johnson has achieved both professional and personal success. He has 26 professional victories, 12 on the PGA Tour (2 majors). He also won the Ryder Cup in his fifth appearance (2016). But, undoubtedly, an equally great triumph, or greater, is his 20 years of marriage.

Kim Barclay is Zach Johnson's wife. They met in 2000 in the parking lot of the building where they both lived in Florida. They started dating soon after and their relationship grew strong. They tied the knot in 2003 at the Amelia Baptist Church in Fernandina Beach, Florida, Barclay's hometown.

Zach Johnson's wife holds a bachelor's degree in sociology from Stetson University. She was a social worker when she met her husband. After they were married, Kim Barclay quit her job to join her husband on the tour as part of his team.

Johnson and his wife have three children, two boys (Will and Wyatt) and a girl (Abby Jane).

Kim Barclay has played an essential role in Johnson's stability as a player. All of his professional victories came after he met her, and most of them after marrying her.

Johnson has 26 professional victories, the first of which came at the 2001 Greater Cedar Rapids Open. On the PGA Tour, the first of his 12 victories came at the 2004 BellSouth Classic.

Among his greatest triumphs are two majors. The first was The Masters in 2007. Eight years later, he won The Open Championship in 2015. This was his last victory on the PGA Tour so far.

Zach Johnson Foundation: Zach and Kim's charity work

Like many other professional athletes, Zach Johnson has established a foundation that bears his name, with the goal of helping a specific sector of underprivileged people. In Johnson's case, his charity work focuses on the low-income children of Cedar Rapid, Iowa, where he grew up.

His wife has been with him in this effort from the beginning. They both host the major fundraising events of the foundation.

The foundation's main program is called Kids on Course, a nonprofit program in partnership with the Cedar Rapids Community School District. The program provides tutoring, enrichment, parent engagement strategies, and health support to keep students on track to graduate from high school.

The foundation does a lot of fundraising. The most important of these is the Zach Johnson Foundation Classic, an annual golf tournament that has been held since 2010.

The 2023 edition of the Zach Johnson Foundation Classic was held on July 31 at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids. It featured golf stars including Johnson himself, Justin Thomas, Adam Schenk and Stewart Cink.

The foundation's ability to mobilize and its results have been widely recognized. The specialized website charitynavigator.org gives it 4/4 stars for the quality and transparency of its work.