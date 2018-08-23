2018 Bluefield Beavers Preview

courtesy: Brian Woodson, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

The Bluefield Beavers are coming off of a 14-0 state championship run and if anyone is thinking they can't do it all again this season, then they are sadly mistaking! Head Coach, Fred Simon returns for his 33rd year having won 6 state titles. The Beavers are led by senior Chandler Cooper who looks to up his passing game as last year he was more of a game manager for his team. The Beavers look to replace Mookie Collier and Truck Edwards with Truck's younger brother senior Juice Edwards and also, senior Arnold Martin.

The Beavers. also have another special running back in junior J.J. Davis! Cooper will have targets in senior Ronnell Blevins and true sophomore Isaiah Johnson, who is known for playing on the defensive side for The Beavers.

The Beavers return all their linemen except one who was a senior last season and was their center. Senior Mason Walker will be adjusted to center and will be accompanying by seniors Deiyantei Powell and Nathan Pettus along with sophomore Derrick Flack, Mathew Peters, and junior Sean Martin. The Beavers also return seniors Einnie Dowell and Drake Mullins on the defensive line. If The Beavers need a field goal and they will certainly need extra points with their offense, then they will rely on junior kicker Kaulin Parris, who is one of the best kickers in the state! Coach Simon and The Beavers will look to do something that they have never done before by being back-to-back state champions, but that starts through The Graham G-Men in one of the biggest rivalry games in the country and biggest in The Two Virginias! The Graham G-Men will host The Bluefield Beavers even though Mitchell Stadium is home to The Beavers, but it's also home to the G-Men! Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.