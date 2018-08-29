2018 NCAA College Football Preseason Rankings

photo courtesy: SBNation

1.) Alabama Crimson Tide

2.) Georgia Bulldogs

3.) Oklahoma Sooners

4.) Clemson Tigers

5.) Ohio State Buckeyes

6.) UCF Knights

7.) Wisconsin Badgers

8.) Penn State Nittany Lions

9.) TCU Horned Frogs

10.) Auburn Tigers

11.) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

12.) USC Trojans

13.) Miami Hurricanes

14.) Oklahoma State Cowboys

15.) Michigan State Spartans

16.) Washington State Huskies

17.) Northwestern Wildcats

18.) LSU Tigers

19.) Mississippi State Bulldogs

20.) Stanford Cardinal

21.) South Florida Bulls

22.) Boise State Broncos

23.) NC State Wolfpack

24.) Virginia Tech Hokies

25.) Memphis Tigers

College Football is back! Finally, all football lovers get to wake up to College Gameday this weekend. Up above is College Football's Top 25 Preseason Rankings! There's nothing like college football as it can be unpredictable and very exciting to watch. There's nothing like bow season neither, as teams has to win 6 games to be qualified to compete in a bowl game. Last season, we seen Alabama take over their thrown when they slipped by a very good Georgia Bulldog team to win The College Football Playoff National Championship after taking down The Clemson Tigers in the same season. The Crimson Tide will be the team to beat as they always are it seems even if they don't win a championship. The Bulldogs will also, bring a very good team back in their own right and are looking for revenge. The Tigers are looking to proclaim their spot in the championship game after an early exit by The Crimson Tide. Surprisingly, WVU is favored to win The Big 12, but not on the rankings list. WVU returns lot's of skills players like Heisman Candidate Will Grier and his favorite target in David Sills. Questions lay on the linemen though. The Ohio State Buckeyes are favorites to win The Big 10, even after situations over the off-season with Head Coach Urban Meyer as he is suspended for the first 3 games. The Clemson Tigers are favored to win The ACC. The USC Trojans are favored to win The PAC 12, but Chip Kelly has returned to college football named head coach of UCLA, so it will be interesting to see how The Bruins do. UCF are still fighting and trying to claim their spot as a top dog and are favored to win The AAC. It looks like it will be another exciting season in The College Football world!