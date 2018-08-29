2018 NCAA College Football Preseason Rankings
1.) Alabama Crimson Tide
2.) Georgia Bulldogs
3.) Oklahoma Sooners
4.) Clemson Tigers
5.) Ohio State Buckeyes
6.) UCF Knights
7.) Wisconsin Badgers
8.) Penn State Nittany Lions
9.) TCU Horned Frogs
10.) Auburn Tigers
11.) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
12.) USC Trojans
13.) Miami Hurricanes
14.) Oklahoma State Cowboys
15.) Michigan State Spartans
16.) Washington State Huskies
17.) Northwestern Wildcats
18.) LSU Tigers
19.) Mississippi State Bulldogs
20.) Stanford Cardinal
21.) South Florida Bulls
22.) Boise State Broncos
23.) NC State Wolfpack
24.) Virginia Tech Hokies
25.) Memphis Tigers
College Football is back! Finally, all football lovers get to wake up to College Gameday this weekend. Up above is College Football's Top 25 Preseason Rankings! There's nothing like college football as it can be unpredictable and very exciting to watch. There's nothing like bow season neither, as teams has to win 6 games to be qualified to compete in a bowl game. Last season, we seen Alabama take over their thrown when they slipped by a very good Georgia Bulldog team to win The College Football Playoff National Championship after taking down The Clemson Tigers in the same season. The Crimson Tide will be the team to beat as they always are it seems even if they don't win a championship. The Bulldogs will also, bring a very good team back in their own right and are looking for revenge. The Tigers are looking to proclaim their spot in the championship game after an early exit by The Crimson Tide. Surprisingly, WVU is favored to win The Big 12, but not on the rankings list. WVU returns lot's of skills players like Heisman Candidate Will Grier and his favorite target in David Sills. Questions lay on the linemen though. The Ohio State Buckeyes are favorites to win The Big 10, even after situations over the off-season with Head Coach Urban Meyer as he is suspended for the first 3 games. The Clemson Tigers are favored to win The ACC. The USC Trojans are favored to win The PAC 12, but Chip Kelly has returned to college football named head coach of UCLA, so it will be interesting to see how The Bruins do. UCF are still fighting and trying to claim their spot as a top dog and are favored to win The AAC. It looks like it will be another exciting season in The College Football world!