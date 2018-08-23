2018 Princeton Tigers Preview

courtesy: Brian Woodson, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

courtesy: Brian Woodson, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

The Princeton Tigers are coming off of a 1-9 season from last years 2017 season. 4 more games other than the 1 they won were winnable games, but the offense just couldn't make anything happen and the defense folded, but they were a young team last year and this year they are seasoned, and even though they aren't very big as Princeton teams in the past, they have potential to be dangerous to their opponents this season.

Coach Pedigo enters his 2nd year as The Tigers head coach, but he has spent years as an assistant as well as played under the most winningest head coach in Princeton Senior High Football History, The legendary Coach Spadero and years later under Coach Peek. The Tigers are rolling into the season going 2-0 during the preseason beating an 8-3 Nicholas County team 12-6, who made the playoffs last year and beating an 7-3 Pikeview team 36-0 with 5 minutes to go in the 2nd quarter before both teams put in their junior varsity teams respectively. Pikeview was outside looking in the playoffs last year. Coach Pedigo and The Tigers have abandoned the triple option from last year and are now running a quick spread attack offense that is working pretty effectively! This is all led by junior quarterback Ranson Graham, who is 16/31 passing for 293 yards, and 3 scores through the air.

He has also ran the ball 35 yards and a score giving him over 300 all-purpose yards in 2 short scrimmages he has played in before being taken out or a scrimmage coming to a close early. His back-up, junior Brady Martin, who is 6/6 passing for 84 yards and a score is also a target for Graham at the tight end/slot position. Potential D1 athletes like senior Chiran Cannady and true sophomore Ethan Parsons serve Graham great targets with their size, speed, and moves. He also has small speedsters to get the ball to in senior Cameron Shumate and also, senior Justin Akers. He has a big, but talented target in tight end/slot senior Jacob Holston. Accompanying Graham in the backfield will be hard nosed runner junior Devin Vest. The Tigers who had lost half of their offensive line has adjusted in replacing the seniors from last year and they have done well thus far. The Tigers will be playing for not only themselves, coaches, school, and community, but for junior Josiah Gore, who would have been starting for a 3rd straight year on the defensive line. He was in an ATV accident August 1st during the middle of the week of The Tigers first week of fall practice. He had injuries to his back, shoulder, and ribs. Josiah has had surgery in Roanoke, Va. and will be going to Atlanta, Ga. for rehabilitation. His family needs some help as the flight cost is $5,000. There is a "gofundme" page which is pasted below this article. Any contributions will help greatly. The Tigers however return most of their defense. That defense will be led by junior Aaron Edwards who has a nose for the football! The Tigers will be opening their season with a visit by Buckhannon-Upshur, who won last year's meeting in overtime to start the season, 20-19 in a last second call by the referees determining if The Tigers were in the end zone or not when Coach Pedigo decided to go for 2 points and the win on the road. The Tigers are looking for sweet revenge and are in a must win situation come Friday night when The Buccaneers come to Anne S. Hunnicutt Stadium. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

https://www.gofundme.com/josiah-gore-medical-expenses