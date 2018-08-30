Are The Cabell Midland Knights a contender for the AAA title along with RB Ivan Vaughn being a potential Kennedy Award Winner?

The Knights look to roll past The Parkersburg Big Reds

The Cabell Midland Knights rolled past The St. Albans Red Dragons 62-0 last Friday and running back Ivan Vaughn racked up 192 yards on the ground and 3 rushing touchdowns along with 1 receiving touchdown.

The Knights look to roll past The Parkersburg Big Reds as The Big Reds fell to The Morgantown Mohigans 45-35.

It looks like we will see how good and if they are a contender when The Knights really are when they host last year's state runner up's The Spring Valley Timberwolves on September 7th.

Running back Ivan Vaughn got all of his carries, yards and touchdowns in the first half before getting taken out for the second half. Cameron Grobe, The Knights kicker was 7/8 on the night when it came to extra points.

Ivan Vaughn's younger brother Isaiah Vaughn scored on a 20-yard receiving touchdown and an 8-yard rushing touchdown. South Charleston transfer Carlito Carter caught a 15-yard receiving touchdown. Reggie Jackson had 13 carries and 70 yards for The Knights.

The Red Dragons got close to scoring on The Knights twice as far as going to the 16 and 23-yard line but turned the ball over each time with an interception and turnover on downs.

The Red Dragons only had 3 drives that reached midfield. Ivan Vaughn has definitely made his campaign for The Kennedy Award after a stellar junior season and the phenomenal first game of his senior and it wasn't even a full game he played in only a half. No doubt he is a top candidate for the award.

The Knights are trying to avoid going 6-6 as that was their overall record just a year ago. This team looks promising, we will see just how good they are when The Timberwolves come to town. Cabell Midland(1-0) travels to Parkersburg(0-1) Friday as kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.