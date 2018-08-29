Are the Hedgesville Eagles a class AAA contender?

photo credits: Herald-Mail Media

Last Thursday night, the Hedgesville Eagles beat The Washington Patriots with ease, but this Friday they get a tougher team in South Hagerstown (MD.) who handed The Eagles their first loss last season 12-2. This season, The Eagles are hoping for a different outcome as they have hopes of going 7-3 or better. The Eagles finished 7-3 last season, but lost in the opening round of the class AAA playoffs to The Hurricane Redskins.

The Eagles have gone with true sophomore quarterback Owie Ash as he ran for a touchdown and threw touchdown passes to Malakai Brown, N'iyjere Smith, and Devin Heath. Malakai Brown is one of the state's best receivers and was labelled as the best last season after winning The Randy Moss Award, which is labelled best receiver on West Virginia.

Head coach Joey Yurish took over the Hedgesville program in 2015 as they went 1-9, but have come a long way since then as in 2016, The Eagles went 5-5 and made the playoffs, but lost in the opening round, then just last season going 7-3 and losing in the opening round as mentioned. The goal is definitely to get past the first round and do better than 7-3. It seems like it is possible even with just having a young quarterback, but he has weapons all around him and a line to protect him.

Over the last 2 years, the Eagles have shown they can compete and have talent and are certainly headed in the right direction. The question is, can they compete with the top MSAC teams and the likes of Martinsburg?

The Eagles play the Martinsburg Bulldogs later in their schedule. Everyone will get a better look at The 2018 Edition of The Hedgesville Eagles (1-0) as they host South Hagerstown(MD.) (0-0). Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.