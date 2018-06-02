Biggest remaining needs for each AFC South team

Where do the Texans, Colts, Jaguars and Titans still need an upgrade?

Florian Hallach CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jun 2018, 16:08 IST

Heading down South in this episode, I want to analyze the biggest remaining needs for the Texans, Colts, Jaguars and Titans at this stage of the offseason. With two teams among them, it's a specific positional need, while with another one it's just a unit that needs overall help and the final one needing a schematic upgrade.

Houston Texans – Offensive line help

Don’t get me wrong – I’m really looking forward to watching the Texans next season. Having Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus and most of all high hopes back, will take this team a long way. If all those guys stay healthy, Houston could have a top-tier defense and a special young signal-caller this year.

However, looking at them on paper, I can’t help but worry about this offensive line. Outside of center Nick Martin, I don’t think any of the other guys they have up front would start on more than three or four teams. Julie’n Davenport was a developmental prospect in last year’s draft, but he was thrown in the fire early on at left tackle, after trading Duane Brown to Seattle, and he had some rough moments.

Zach Fulton and Senio Kelemete saw the field for more than half of last season, but that was more due to injury than talent. Seantrel Henderson came in as a seventh-round pick in 2014 and started 26 straight games for the Bills, but was diagnosed with a disease, that needed two intestinal surgeries, and he has been suspended twice for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Houston added Mississippi State’s Martinas Rankin in the draft, who has inside-out flexibility and Greg Mancz could probably make a move to guard, but they don’t have much behind those guys and none of them is a proven starter at the current state of their careers. Once again, I’m very excited to watch this team back with their entire cast and despite not having a first- or second-round pick in the draft, I thought they still added some guys, who could really help them, but I think what they have up front might keep them from being a contender this season.