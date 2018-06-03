Biggest remaining needs for each AFC West team

Where do the Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders and Chargers still need an upgrade?

Florian Hallach CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2018, 13:57 IST 5 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

We have arrived at the final edition of my biggest remaining needs for every team in the NFL. After going through all the other division, it's time to discuss the positional upgrades the Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders and Chargers need to make.

Denver Broncos – Right guard

Have we all forgotten that the Broncos won a Super Bowl two years ago? We are acting like this team has nothing to do with that 2015/16 squad, but several of their key pieces are still there. Denver’s defense looked like championship material once again early on, until the QB carousel began and Von Miller & company didn’t have a lot of time to exhale.

Of course, Aquib Talib and DeMarcus Ware are not on that roster anymore, but having Bradley Roby as their number three CB was a huge luxury and we seem to forget that Su’a Cravens was a promising young player. As far as the defensive front goes, Bradley Chubb was a premier draft prospect, who is already technically sound, and last time I checked Shane Ray is still with them – in a contract year.

As far as the offense goes, newly acquired Case Keenum is coming off a career year and with their star wide receiver duo, he should definitely be able to give them what a broken down Peyton Manning and Brock Osweiler three years ago run. Even though they don’t have a tight-end on their roster, who has been productive in the league, I love the young talents they have.

The O-line now looks pretty formidable, but I think they could use an upgrade at right guard. The Broncos have built that front up through the draft and free agency since the start of last offseason. They signed Ronald Leary from Dallas and Jared Veldheer from Arizona a year ago and capped things off by drafting Garrett Bolles. However, they still lack a piece at right guard to be able to push people around. Max Garcia has had a role as a backup for these Broncos, but he has had his fair share of struggles in pass protection. Connor McGovern was forced into the starting lineup for the five games Leary missed at the end of last season and he got killed. I don’t want to get into the Jeremiah Poutasi’s and Billy Turner’s behind them.