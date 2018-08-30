Can The Spring Valley Timberwolves get back to the class AAA state championship for a 3rd time in a row?

The Spring Valley Timberwolves are coming off of a dominating win 49-8 over rival class AA The Wayne Pioneers.

The Timberwolves has made it to The West Virginia Class AAA Championship over the last two years getting dominated by The Martinsburg Bulldogs twice, but The Timberwolves feel like this time could be very different if they get back to that spot in the championship game.

Even though beating The Wayne Pioneers, The Pioneers came into the game a class AA contender as well as The Timberwolves. The Pioneers still has a chance of winning the rest of their 9 games.

The Timberwolves are in the tough MSAC that is often called The SEC of West Virginia. You can get beat any week if you don't come in heavily prepared. The Timberwolves are a running hard-nosed team just pounds the ball down their opponent's throat and eats up lot's of time on the scoreboard.

They always have a big strong healthy looking line and this year is no different. Their line always looks like a college line. Their line is led by The Ohio State commit Doug Nester who is 6'6", 290 lbs.

Following him is Louisville commit Zach Williamson who is 6'6", 270 lbs and also rising D1 product Wyatt Milum who is 6'7", 245 lbs. Milum has recently received offers from Virginia Tech, Penn State, West Virginia, Marshall, and Louisville.

Running back Owen Chafin add 8 carries for 115 yards and 1 touchdown. Chafin averaged 15 yards per carry. Graeson Malashevich had over 100 yards receiving on just 2 catches. The Timberwolves are definitely trying to go over that hump in the championship game and finally get their first ever championship.

Could this be the season? Spring Valley(1-0) gets a visit from The Hurricane Redskins(1-0) who beat rival class AA Winfield 24-13. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.