College football's biggest storylines for 2018

Florian Hallach FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 41 // 02 Aug 2018, 19:42 IST

It’s been a while since I last talked about the college game, since I consider the draft as more of an NFL topic. But make no mistake – I’m extremely thrilled about this upcoming year. With that in mind, I thought about the topics I believe could rule the college football season. To some degree even more so than in the pros, conferences and the success of individual teams can vary on a yearly basis.

Of course, there are those juggernauts we expect to be back at the top in December, but some players and different programs come out of nowhere every single year and with home-field advantages, upsets are a fixture on the schedule.

Khalil Tate as a Heisman Trophy candidate

With Lamar Jackson going pro, we need another explosive dual-threat quarterback to take over college football. Enter Khalil Tate. The Arizona QB had an incredible four-week stretch once he was put into the starting lineup, racking up a total of 1583 yards and 14 touchdowns, including a jaw-dropping 327 yards and four scores on the ground in his debut as a starter. Having gone 2-2 at the open the season before inserting the dynamic signal-caller, the Wildcards didn’t have a lot of room for error. After a week seven defeat to USC, Arizona was forced out of the Pac-12 race prematurely and nobody talked about them anymore.

However, Tate led his team to an average of 48.8 points while they were still in the race for the conference. Arizona ended up losing four out of their final five games and their QB was kind of forgotten. Looking ahead to this upcoming season, I expect the Wildcats’ explosive leader to be in the running for the Heisman trophy.

Tate is an unbelievable open-field runner and has a cannon of an arm, which opens up some running room for him. He can make the wrong decision on zone-read plays and still shake the guy, earn that extra couple of yards thanks to a strong lower body and is constantly burning defenders’ angles.

While I believe he still needs to work hard on his mechanics and set up in the pocket, Tate is more than just an athlete. He can throw the ball with touch, put the ball over the top of a trailing defender and has the arm strength to fit the ball into tight windows. It will be up to him to prove he can win as a passer against stacked boxes and can’t have teams hold him in check early on in games, before breaking loose.

I know he is far from mastering the nuances of quarterbacking and depends too much on his legs at this point, but the Heisman is about putting up videogame-type numbers and leading his team to new heights, as I expect Arizona to be a darkhorse candidate to win the Pac-12. I’m incredibly excited to watch Tate make a run for college football’s award for the best player in the country and take everybody by storm.

