Does the Capital Cougars have the team to make it back to the West Virginia Class AAA Championship Game?

29 Aug 2018

photo credits: The Daily Independent

The Capital Cougars left with a 28-21 win over class AAAA powerhouse Johnson Central(KY.). Johnson Central started out strong leading 14-0 in the second quarter. Quarterback Ryley Preece scored the game's first touchdown on a 7-yard rushing play and the extra point was good, making it 7-0.

Preece rushed for his second touchdown of the game and the extra point being good making it 14-0. Deshaun James was able to score the Cougars first score of the game and the extra point made it 14-7. Kalai Clark rushed for Capital's second score of 39 yards and the extra point was good and the Cougars were able to tie the game 14-14. Clark is 271 running the ball, but is pretty effective.

Johnson Central's Cody Rice scored on a 21 yard touchdown run and the extra point was good making it 21-14 and the last time John Central would score. With 3 seconds left in the 3rd quarter, K.J. Figures returned a 71-yard kick-off and the extra point was good making it 21-21. The Cougars saw their first lead of the game when Clark rushed from 17 yards out and the extra point making it 28-21. The Cougars intercepted Preece's pass with 30 seconds left sealing the game. This was Capital's first ever win against Johnson Central. Johnson Central has played in the last 2 Kentucky class AAAA championships. WVU commit Kerry Martin was 2/8 for 60 yards. Clark had 56 yards and 2 touchdowns.

On Capital's defensive side, Breece Hoff had 2 sacks, a tackle for loss, 1 interception, and 5 solo tackles. Preece was 5/14 for 110 yards. Johnson Central's running back Joe Jackson had 123 yards on 23 carries. People wondered how The Cougars would look after not being able to practice properly, because of the new turf installation at Laidley Field and missed practices, but The Cougars showed that none of that was the case as they pulled off an impressive win.

Last year, The Cougars barely lost to eventual West Virginia Class AAA champions, The Martinsburg Bulldogs in the semifinals. The Cougars have a bad taste in their mouth and are definitely looking to get back to the state title game and meeting The Bulldogs once again hoping for a different outcome.