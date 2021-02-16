Fan Controlled Football: Which team is Johnny Manziel on?

Johnny Manziel has agreed to join the Fan Controlled Football League. One of the main reasons why Manziel joined the league was because he was bored. Manziel told ESPN that the more he learned and heard about the league, the more excited he was to join.

Manziel also told ESPN:

"It's going to be very fan-oriented and something I could get behind without being extremely, extremely, extremely serious, the way that my football career has been in the past."

Johnny Manziel recently made his first appearance since 2019, where he played in the Alliance of American Football League. FCF feels like a good spot for Johnny Manziel. It's fast paced and gives him the opportunity to use his athletic ability at quarterback.

Manziel has made it clear that this is not the way to return to the NFL though. At 28 years old, Johnny Manziel understands that his opportunities with the NFL have already passed him by. He is joining Fan Controlled Football to get back into the sport he loves.

With that being said, what team does Johnny Manziel play for in the Fan Controlled Football League?

Johnny Manziel made his Fan Controlled Football debut with the Zappers over the weekend. Manziel completed just one of five passes against the Beasts. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback did have 67 rushing yards and one touchdown though.

Johnny Manziel is back on the football field and just scored a touchdown 😳



(via @fcflio)pic.twitter.com/yRm50fkQwx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2021

The Zappers lost their opening game against the Beasts by a score of 48-44. Manziel felt that his performance could have been better and made these comments about his play against the Beasts.

"Feels like I'm super washed up, but I still had a blast. That was the most fun I've had in a while."

Johnny Manziel also stated that he felt the league was going to continue to improve as the season goes on. It's nice to see that Johnny Manziel is back on the field enjoying the sport that he loves. The rules that come along with the Fan Controlled Football League do bring an exciting feel to the game.

It will be interesting to see how the league ends up playing out this year. Hopefully for football fans it does work out because it will provide something to watch after the NFL is over.