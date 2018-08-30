Has The George Washington Patriots got back to their old ways?

photo credits: Charleston Gazette Mail

The George Washington Patriots defeated their rival The South Charleston Black Eagles 45-30 in their opening game on The Hill at Steve Edwards Sr. Stadium last Thursday. The Patriots are trying to avoid going 5-5 this season as they did last season and losing in the opening round of the class AAA playoffs. In 2016, they was able to go 7-3 and win in the opening round beating then defending champions The Wheeling Park Patriots, but falling to The Martinsburg Bulldogs in the quarterfinals. In 2015, The Patriots went 7-3 and lost in the opening round. In 2014, The Patriots went 5-5 and didn't even make the playoffs. In 2013, The Patriots went 8-2 and beat then class AAA team The Oak Hill Red Devils 21-14 before falling to The Huntington Highlanders 17-13. In 2012, The Patriots ended up going to the semifinals after losing to Ashland Blazer(KY.) and Capital in the regular season. They lost to The Martinsburg Bulldogs in the semifinals. In 2011, The Patriots had a chance to win their 2nd ever state championship when The Bulldogs beat the Patriots 35-28 in the championship game. The Patriots has been trying to reach and climb back to the 2011 and 2012 years when they received great success all behind one of the best athletes to ever play West Virginia High School Football in Ryan Switzer. Switzer holds just about every record in George Washington football history. He went on to play at The University of North Carolina where he holds records in receiving and in special teams play. He was drafted in the 4th round by the Dallas Cowboys. He was traded this past off-season to The Oakland Raiders and just recently traded again to The Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots now are and have been relying on senior quarterback Grant Wells, who has been one of the best quarterbacks in the state since he was just a freshman. The Ashland Blazer(KY.) Tomcats who are (3-0) already, come to George Washington(1-0) this Friday. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.