Is Wheeling Park that good? Or is Brooke just having another down year?

photo courtesy: The Intelligencer

Going into this football season, it was talks of how good The Wheeling Park Patriots would be with the loss of Cross Wilkinson and others. It was also, talks of how The Brooke Bruins could be good with the player they have, but they could also, be bad by hurting themselves. Last Thursday night, with the start of the 50th season football at Paul "Bud" Billiard Field at Brooke Memorial Stadium, we have seen The Patriots tally up 66 points to The Bruins 12.

Junior quarterback Alex Dunlevy was 13/17 and trew for 3 touchdowns. This was Dunlevy's first varsity start. Junior running back Rapheal Bradley ran for 138 yards. Also, junior running back Kenya Robinson ran for 86 yards and 2 touchdowns. For some players playing for The Patriots, this was their first time on the varsity level, but no one could tell as they all looked seasoned in. The Patriots best asset is the line of scrimmage, which is a good thing and also, the main thing in football to control the line of scrimmage. The Bruins could only get 1 first down. Sincere Sinclair and Jermain Snodgrass intercepted each 1 pass. The Bruins are young, however, in some places. The Bruins was 0-11 in 3rd down situations, while The Patriots were 5-10. It's no question that The Patriots has athletes after last Thursday's contest. The Bruins scored on fumble recoveries, a pair of scoop and scores. The Bruins have been trying to get back to where they once were being a top 2 team in the state in 2009 and 2010 losing in back-to-back state championships at Wheeling Island Stadium, but it's a long road for them. The Patriots are trying to one of the state's top teams this season, even with the loss of Cross Wilkinson and others and look to make some noise in the playoffs if they should get in. Brooke (0-1) is off this week but will travel to University on September 7th, while The Patriots (1-0) gets a visit from out of state team Taylor Allderdice(PA.) (0-1) Friday night.