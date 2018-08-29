Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Is Wheeling Park that good? Or is Brooke just having another down year?

wvsportscast
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
20   //    29 Aug 2018, 07:17 IST

En
photo courtesy: The Intelligencer

Going into this football season, it was talks of how good The Wheeling Park Patriots would be with the loss of Cross Wilkinson and others. It was also, talks of how The Brooke Bruins could be good with the player they have, but they could also, be bad by hurting themselves. Last Thursday night, with the start of the 50th season football at Paul "Bud" Billiard Field at Brooke Memorial Stadium, we have seen The Patriots tally up 66 points to The Bruins 12.

Junior quarterback Alex Dunlevy was 13/17 and trew for 3 touchdowns. This was Dunlevy's first varsity start. Junior running back Rapheal Bradley ran for 138 yards. Also, junior running back Kenya Robinson ran for 86 yards and 2 touchdowns. For some players playing for The Patriots, this was their first time on the varsity level, but no one could tell as they all looked seasoned in. The Patriots best asset is the line of scrimmage, which is a good thing and also, the main thing in football to control the line of scrimmage. The Bruins could only get 1 first down. Sincere Sinclair and Jermain Snodgrass intercepted each 1 pass. The Bruins are young, however, in some places. The Bruins was 0-11 in 3rd down situations, while The Patriots were 5-10. It's no question that The Patriots has athletes after last Thursday's contest. The Bruins scored on fumble recoveries, a pair of scoop and scores. The Bruins have been trying to get back to where they once were being a top 2 team in the state in 2009 and 2010 losing in back-to-back state championships at Wheeling Island Stadium, but it's a long road for them. The Patriots are trying to one of the state's top teams this season, even with the loss of Cross Wilkinson and others and look to make some noise in the playoffs if they should get in. Brooke (0-1) is off this week but will travel to University on September 7th, while The Patriots (1-0) gets a visit from out of state team Taylor Allderdice(PA.) (0-1) Friday night.

wvsportscast
CONTRIBUTOR
West Virginia Prep Sports, college, and professional sports.
West Virginia High School Football-Week 1, AAA Rankings 
RELATED STORY
West Virginia High School Football-Week 1, class A rankings 
RELATED STORY
Week 2 schedule of West Virginia High School Football
RELATED STORY
Top 5 cornerbacks in college football for 2018
RELATED STORY
Juice Edwards had all the "juice" in The Beavers win over...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 safeties in college football for 2018
RELATED STORY
2018 Bluefield Beavers Preview
RELATED STORY
Top 5 linebackers in college football for 2018
RELATED STORY
2018 Princeton Tigers Preview
RELATED STORY
The Great American Rivalry of The Two Virginias
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us