Juice Edwards had all the "juice" in The Beavers win over Graham(VA.) 38-14

photo courtesy: The Great American Rivalry Series

If anyone had any doubt about The Bluefield Beavers this season, then they were brought to light after The Beavers 38-14 win over The Graham G-Men(VA.) who also, competes in Class AA.

Senior running back Juice Edwards rushed for 114 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had an interception on defense. All of that earned him The Great American Rivalry Series Player of the Week and also, earned him our overall player of the week with all classes combined.

This was also the first time that Edwards has played in the Beaver/Graham game, which is the biggest rivalry in the two Virginias and one of the biggest rivalries in the country!

Edwards is the younger brother of Truck Edwards who also, played at Bluefield and now attends The University of Pittsburgh. The Beavers senior fullback Arnold Martin ran for 99 yards and a touchdown, while other junior running back J.J. Davis ran for 93 yards and a touchdown as well.

It seems like The Beavers had no problem replacing Mookie Collier and Truck Edwards, because this year, they have a 3 headed monster with Edwards, Martin, and Davis! Junior kicker Kaulin Parris made all of his extra points and even made a 42-yard field goal.

Senior quarterback Chandler Cooper had 124 passing yards and 1 touchdown to true sophomore Isaiah Johnson. Bluefield controlled the line in having one of the biggest and best lines in the state!

Graham still managed to get 15 first downs, while Bluefield had 14. The Beavers has 432 all-purpose yards and The G-Men had 408. Purdue commits senior quarterback and defensive back Cameron Allen had 220 passing yards, 150 yards rushing, and 1 touchdown.

The Beavers was hesitant to throw to Allen as he is one of the best corners in VA and will go to Purdue to play defensive back. Graham's junior slot receiver Devin Lester, who can also, play quarterback had over 100 receiving yards and threw for a touchdown.

The G-Men (0-1) will travel to take on the improved Tazewell Bulldogs (0-1) as they only lost to Virginia High 37-30.

The Beavers (0-1) will have a short visit from cross rival The Princeton Tigers (0-1) who lost to The Beavers 62-0 last season as The defending state champs, The Beavers look to do the same thing this season and keep rolling in week 2.