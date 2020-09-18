Lions vs Packers prediction, preview, team news and more | NFL 2020-21

The Green Bay Packers welcome the Detroit Lions to the famed Lambeau Field on Sunday for the 182nd matchup between the 2 sides.
Both teams have played a game each this season albeit with mixed results. Green Bay Packers are coming off a comprehensive victory away from home over the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34 while the Detroit Loins on the other hand let a 17-point lead slip from their grasp eventually losing 23-27 to the Chicago Bears.
Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers Head to Head:
The Packers & Lions have played each other 181 times over the last 90 years. Green Bay leads the all-time series 100-72-7 & also leads 33-13-3 in games played at Lambeau Field.
The last time these sides played at the Lambeau Field, the Packers won a closely contested game 23-22.
Green Bay Packers form guide in the league: W
Detroit Lions form guide in the league: L
Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers Team News:
Green Bay packers
Green Bay Packers have a couple of injuries to report. Tight End Josiah Deguara is doubtful for the game with a shin injury. Experienced defensive lineman Kenny Clark's status is very likley to miss out as he did not practise in either Wednesday or Thursday's practise sessions.
Doubtful: Josiah Degura(TE)
Out: Kenny Clark(DL)
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions too have injury related headaches of their own to deal with, star wide reciever Kenny Golladay is doubtful with a hamstring injury which kept him out of the first game. New experienced signing cornerback Desmond Trufant is also suffering from a hamstring injury. Lions do have some good news though their 3rd overall pick from the 2020 draft cornerback, Jeff Okudah, is fit to start this game.
Doubtful: Kenny Golladay(WR), Desmond Trufant(CB)
Out: None
Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers predicted starters:
Green Bay Packers:
QB: Aaron Rodgers
RB: Aaron Jones, Jamal Williams
WR: Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdez-Scantling
TE: Robert Tonyan
Detroit Lions:
QB: Matthew Stafford
RB: Adrian Peterson, Kerryon Johnson, D'Andre Swift
WR: Kenny Golladay(D), Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola
TE: T.J. Hockenson
Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers Prediction:
Green Bay Packers with 2-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and 3-time Pro Bowler wide reciever Davante Adams manning the sideline are favorites in this matchup. Detroit Lions are expected to be without star wide reciever Kenny Golladay & their running back is still an unreliable 3 man commitee.
With the over/under set at 47.5, this game is expected to be a high scoring one, the Packers moneyline set at -250 (bet $250 win $100) is considered to be one of the safer NFL bets this week.
Prediction: Green Bay Packers to win