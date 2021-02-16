Fan Controlled Football (FCF): How do the Open Fan Rule Votes work?

Fan Controlled Football (FCF) will be the third professional football league to attempt to work during the NFL off-season. All of the other professional leagues have failed. The XFL and AAF are the most recent professional football leagues to fail.

Neither league managed to finish an entire season before shutting doors on professional football. The XFL tried twice to make their league a hit to pro football fans and failed both times. A group of former NFL players and football fans put together a new professional football league called the Fan Controlled Football League.

When the news broke about the new professional football league it has brought a number of questions, but one question remains the same: How does Fan Controlled Football work? Well, let's take a look at how the league works through its newly released rule book.

What are the rules to the Fan Controlled Football (FCF) League?

Fan Controlled Football: How does it work?

The Fan Controlled Football League will have a different look when it comes to all of its rules and it starts before the game even kicks off. Let's take a look at all the different rules that come with the FCF league from start to finish.

Open Fan Rule Votes:

Initial Possession

The coin toss for the FCF is done by fan votes. Fans will vote on these two options for the coin toss.

Classic Coin Flip Rock Paper Scissors

Overtime Format

FCF fans will have a number of options for the overtime period. These options consist of the following:

1) 1v1: WRs vs. DBs:

Fans will vote on three wide receivers and three defensive backs from each team. Each quarterback and wide receiver will go one on one against a defensive back in the red zone.

If both teams tie after the each wide receiver has received a chance, the process will repeat until a winner is crowned.

2) College Style 7v7:

Each team will receive one possession from the ten-yard line.

3) One play FTW: 7v7 from the 5-yard line

Choice of possession will be determined by either a coin flip or rock paper scissors depending on fan vote.

The fans of the winning team will vote on whether they want the team to be on offense or defense first.

What is a catch?

The player must have clear control of the ball as they touch the ground with at least one foot. Players must have clear control of the football as they touch the ground with any body part. Players must have clear control of the ball as they touch down on the ground with any part of the body. They also must maintain that control long enough to perform a common football move, same as the NFL.

Defensive Pass Interference Penalty

10-yard penalty plus automatic first down Ball will be placed at the spot of the penalty plus automatic first down

-- These two outcomes will be determined by the FCF fan vote.

Rivalry Matchups

-- FCF fans will vote on which teams will play in Week 4 as rivals. This decision is based off the trash talk that has been conducted during the first three weeks between the teams.

Penalty Accumulation for individual players

-- If a FCF player accumulates two penalties in the first half, the fans will vote on what should happen.

Nothing The player can't play for the rest of the half The player can't play for the rest of the game

-- If a FCF player accumulates three penalties in a single game, fans will vote on what will happen to the player.

Nothing The player can't play for the rest of the game The player can't play for the rest of the game and his team must play with one less player for the rest of the series that the penalty happened on. The player can't play for the rest of the game and cannot play in the first half of the next game

Penalty Accumulation for a team

-- If the FCF team commits more than four penalties in a half, fans will vote on the consequences.

Nothing The team must play a man down for the rest of the series when the penalty happened, and for every series that a penalty happens going forward.

Comeback Rules

-- The fans will vote on when a team should be able to try an "onside kick" and retain possession of the ball after they score.

Anytime Only in the second half while trailing Only in the last 10 minutes of the second half while trailing

FCF Onside Kick

-- The interesting thing about the FCF is that there is no traditional onside kick. This gives FCF fans the opportunity to see how the onside kick should be determined without kicking.

The team looking to retain possession will have the ball on their own 10-yard line with a 4th and 10-yards to go situation. If the team converts the 4th and 10-yards then they retain possession of the football. The team will have the option to attempt a 2-point conversion from the 10-yard line with full offensive and defensive units on the field. If the team is successful then the team will retain possession on their 10-yard line. If the 2-point conversion is failed the defensive team receives possession of the ball at midfield.