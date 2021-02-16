Fan Controlled Football: How to watch the FCF League on Twitch

Fan Controlled Football is now streaming on Twitch. Twitch is a live-streaming platform for online gamers and other lifestyle casters supporting building communities around a shared interest in streaming.

Gamers share their game screens with millions of viewers and interact with them while playing. Twitch is free, but when it comes to subscribing to a channel, that is where the cost comes into play.

The online streaming platform is now the home of the Fan Controlled Football League. It is a professional football league that the fans control. The Fan Controlled Football League plays out based on how fans vote.

With Twitch being the most prominent gaming streaming platform right now, FCF streaming its games on there is good news.

Twitch is the home of the MCS (Madden Championship Series), which is watched and played by many NFL fans. With FCF streaming online, it eliminates the need for a cable service provider.

Every football fan wants to know how to watch a professional game for free through live streaming. The FCF gives every professional football fan what they want for six weeks. Here's how all football fans can tune into the live stream on Twitch.

How can a Fan Controlled Football League fan watch the game on Twitch?

Former Heisman Trophy winning QB Johnny Manziel

Advertisement

If a football supporter wants to tune in and watch the Fan Controlled Football League, they will just need to create a Twitch account. FCF has its own Twitch channel where all the games are streamed live. Fans can get involved either on the Fan Controlled Football Twitch channel or the FCF app.

One of the main attractions of the Fan Controlled Football League is former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel. Manziel is the starting quarterback for the FCF Zappers team. The main point of the FCF League is to get the fans more involved in the game itself.

FCF fans have the ability to vote on the outcomes of the game. Whether it be the coin toss, two-point conversion, or penalties, fans control the league. With the first week down and successful, it looks like the Fan Controlled Football League may be around for a while.

All Fan Controlled Football League games can be watched on any computer, laptop, mobile device, gaming console, or tablet. All fans have to do is download the Twitch app and create an account. Then, follow the league's page and tune in when the games start. Enjoy!