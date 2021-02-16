Who are the owners of Fan Controlled Football League?

The Fan Controlled Football league kicked off on February 13, 2021. This is a league that has been in the works since 2017 and four years later it has finally started. The FCF has four teams and will only last a total of six weeks.

Sohrob Farudi is the CEO of the Fan Controlled Football League and the commissioner is Ray Austin. The founder of FCF is FANchise, LLC. All of the games are held indoors at Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

With the first week of games being completed on Saturday, it brings one big question: who are the teams owned by?

Mike Tyson has an ownership role in the Fan Controlled Football League

All four teams in the FCF league have multiple owners. They range from comedians, musicians, and former NFL players. Here are the four teams and their owners.

The Fan Controlled Football league starts each game with Rock, Paper, Scissors rather than a coin toss 😂pic.twitter.com/aZeNWAvRml — Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 14, 2021

Beasts

Marshawn Lynch is one of the four owners of the FCF Beasts

The Fan Controlled Football team 'Beasts' is owned by four individuals.

-- Marshawn Lynch: Former NFL running back and Super Bowl Champion.

-- Mike Tyson: Former WBA and IBF Boxing Champion known as 'The Baddest Man on the Planet'.

-- Miro: Former WWE wrestler known as Rusev and now AEW wrestler.

-- Renee Montgomery: Former WNBA champion and former UConn Huskies national champion.

Glacier Boyz

Richard Sherman is one of the three owners of the Glacier Boyz

The Fan Controlled Football team 'Glacier Boyz' is owned by three individuals.

-- Richard Sherman: Current San Francisco 49ers cornerback and Super Bowl Champion.

-- Quavo: One of the biggest rap artists today. He is a member of the group Migos with his two cousins.

-- Deestroying: YouTuber and former kicker for the University of Central Florida, he was banned from college football for profiting off his name on YouTube.

Wild Aces

Austin Ekeler is one of three owners for the Wild Aces

The Fan Controlled Football team 'Wild Aces' is owned by three individuals.

-- Greg Miller: American Internet personality and former editor and video host of the entertainment website IGN.

-- Austin Ekeler: Current running back for the Los Angeles Chargers.

-- Jack Settleman: American digital, social, and audio content creator who founded SnapBack Sports, which is the largest sports-based Snapchat account in the world.

Zappers

Ronnie Singh is one of three owners for the Zappers

The Fan Controlled Football team 'Zappers' is owned by these three individuals.

-- Trevor May: American professional baseball pitcher for the New York Mets.

-- Bob Menery: An actor who has found fame in his sportscaster routines.

-- Ronnie Singh: Known for his Ronnie2k YouTube channel, he posts all the new content for the NBA 2k franchise.