Redskins News: Norman and Kerrigan Trade Rumors, Williams Update, and More

Suryaraj Jain FOLLOW ANALYST News 1 // 28 Oct 2019, 16:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Washington Redskins vMinnesota Vikings

The Redskins will take a small break after playing on Thursday night, losing against the Minnesota Vikings 19-9 at U.S. Bank Stadium. They play the Buffalo Bills next Sunday before heading into their bye week. Before we jump ahead, we should look at the NFL trade deadline, which is on October 29th at 4 PM ET.

Norman on the trading block

Washington Redskins v Miami Dolphins

The first rumor is that cornerback Josh Norman is being shopped around by the team. The team had signed Norman to a big deal in 2016. After his release from the Carolina Panthers, Norman signed a 5-year, $75 million deal with the Redskins. In the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Norman played well, but since 2018 injuries have put him on the sideline and he is not the same corner he once used to be. The question though is what team will take Norman and his contract?

Kerrigan could be traded?

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Redskins

This news might be a bit of a shocker to fans, but has not been confirmed. Outside lineback Ryan Kerrigan has apparently shown interest to the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts, but the organization will not move him. Kerrigan has been a vital part of the Redskins defense since he was drafted in 2011. It would be a surprise to everyone if they did trade him, but considering this team is in desperate need of a rebuild, it could happen.

Trent Williams returning to the team?

I've reported several times about tackle Trent Williams, who is still holding out after issues with the medical staff and his desire for a new contract. Now reports suggest he could return to the team in week 10, but the catch is that he might not play. This could mean that he still wants out of the team, or wants to see what the team can do for him to stay. Paying him should be the obvious scenario, but if that is not the initial issue, it is certainly time to move on from him and gain assets through a trade

Haskins could start against the Bills

After starting quarterback Case Keenum suffered a concussion against the Minnesota Vikings, rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins could start against the Bills if Keenum does not clear the concussion protocol. With the Redskins having a long week for preparation, this is certainly the time for Haskins to get proper reps and a full game-plan dedicated to him. Haskins has played less than two games and is being considered a bust by many, but everyone must consider the culture that the Redskins coaching staff has (or as general manager Bruce Allen would say, "damn good culture"). Hopefully the rookie can turn things around quickly.