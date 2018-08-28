Rose tallies up 269 yards in Pikeview's 28-27 win over Summers County

wvsportscast FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 21 // 28 Aug 2018, 07:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

photo courtesy: Bluefield Daily Telegraph, a photo from Fayetteville at Pikeview last season.

Senior running back Evan Rose had 28 carries for 269 yards against The Summers County Bobcats last Friday night. Rose also, scored three touchdowns in the contest. He is aiming for his 4th straight 1,000-yard season.

The Pikeview played a game against The Bobcats. Last season, The Bobcats made it all the way to the Class A semifinals, while Pikeview went 7-3 and was on the outside looking in the AA playoffs. This game is known as a rivalry game for both teams.

Rose also, caught a 36-yard pass, the only pass Pikeview threw. The Panthers ended up with 355 total yards, while The Bobcats had 289. The Panthers only had two penalties for 15 yards the whole game.

It looks like The Panthers will keep relying on senior running back Evan Rose all season and it could be a special season for him as he and The Panthers look to reach and get back to the Class AA playoffs, something they have not done in some time.

Since, the 2010 season, when The Panthers went 8-2 and lost in the opening round of the playoffs to Chapmanville 30-14 at Hunnicutt Stadium, home of The Princeton Tigers.

Pikeview is located in Princeton as well, so got to choose where to host the game in the area. Pikeview also, made the playoffs in 2009 going 7-3 and winning in the opening round at Westside 36-21 before losing in the quarterfinals at Frankfort 35-14.

So, Rose and The Panthers are hungry, especially after going 7-3 last season and not getting into the Class AA playoffs and the fact that's it's been eight years since making the Class AA playoffs.

The Panthers travel to Independence (0-1) to take on John Lilly's Patriots while, The Bobcats are off this week, but host The Shady Spring Tigers (1-0) in 2 weeks on September 14th.