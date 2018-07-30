The emergence of the young New York Jets

Quincey Enunwa catches a touchdown against the Patriots

Before the 2017/18 season, many fans thought that the Jets would be the worst football team in NFL history. The best odds given to the Jets to win a game at a point in the summer was 64%. These same New York Jets that were supposed to win no games and be the new clown franchise of the NFL finished with five wins.

Defense

The drafting of the rookies Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye, the top two picks who are both safeties, had an immediate impact on the defense. Their effort, guts, and most importantly will to win created the Jets' football identity. The Jets are tough on defense, especially with Buster Skrine, a usual nickel corner, starting at the cornerback position regularly. Buster’s attitude and physicality are not visible on a statistics sheet, which makes many football fans ignore him, considering most pay attention to fantasy football on Sundays.

Morris Claiborne, the other cornerback, had a stint with the Dallas Cowboys but came to the Jets in the offseason by way of contract. Morris is a physical, lockdown corner that is underrated and helps cover the number one wide receiver of the other team.

The defensive line was criticized, because of Sheldon Richardson going to the Seahawks. Kony Ealy, a former Carolina Panther, got picked up in the offseason and has made his presence felt every game with his strength, ability to sack the quarterback, and ball skills. Leonard Williams continued his success, and even got double teamed most of the time due to people respecting his play on the field. Mohamed Wilkerson has always been a beast and the combination of him, Williams, and Ealy causes problems to every offensive line and quarterback in the league.

The linebackers Demario Davis and Daron Lee are also underrated in their ball skills and ability to blitz the quarterback. Damario Davis has made many plays to win the Jets games, or put them in the position to win games. Daron Lee is exceptionally quick when blitzing the QB and is very good at spying a running QB when necessary.

Wide Receiver Robby Anderson running a route during practice

