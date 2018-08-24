The Great American Rivalry of The Two Virginias

wvsportscast FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 23 // 24 Aug 2018, 08:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

courtesy: The Great American Rivalry Series

People from Bluefield call it "Beaver/Graham", but people from Graham call it "Graham/Bluefield". Watch how you say it in front of either former student because it will be offence taken to that title as this game is one of the biggest rivalries in the country, but is the biggest rivalry of the two Virginias. This game was first played in 1911. The second game was not played until 1928 and has been played ever since then.

The Bluefield Beavers of WV lead the series 63-24-2. Mitchell Stadium serves as the location for this game year in and year out as it's both teams home field. Each team takes turns being the home team. This season, The Graham G-Men out of VA. will be the home team. The Great American Rivalry Series hosts the game as they do other major rivalries around the country! The United States Marines partners up with The Great American Rivalry Series to host the game. The team who wins earns a trophy by The Great American Rivalry Series. There is also, an "MVP" award to the athlete who performs the best. Before the game, a student-athlete from each team will receive a $1,000 scholarship from Bluefield College. Graham's Head Coach, Tony Palmer enters his 4th season after playing and being an assistant for Graham years prior. He won a championship as a player and is looking to get Graham over that hump after having back-to-back 11 win seasons.

They will have a senior quarterback/defensive back, who is a Purdue commit in Cameron Allen and accompanying him will be senior running back/linebacker Jazaire Reed who is coming off an ACL injury, but seems to be pretty solid during the off-season and pre-season. Also, junior running back Devin Lester returns, who can also, play quarterback and on the defensive side of the ball. Graham will have Chris Shinault, who wasn't able to play last season due to ineligible reasons but can use him as a wide receiver and defensive back. Graham is 11.5 favourites heading into the big game over The Beavers, but that is surprising knowing that The Beavers are defending state champs in "AA" the same class that Graham is in. The Beavers return their starting quarterback senior Chandler Cooper. Their whole line returns minus a senior centre from last year. Bluefield's line averages 6'5", 281 lbs and is one of the biggest and best lines in all of West Virginia High School Football! Bluefield will return junior running back J.J. Davis along with having senior Juice Edwards and also, senior fullback/linebacker Arnold Martin. Kaulin Parris will handle the kicking and punting duties for The Beavers were one of the best kickers in West Virginia!

The Beavers also has a great athlete in the true sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Isaiah Johnson who was an all-American as a freshman and is one of the most recruited athletes in West Virginia! Senior Ronnell Blevins will serve as the top target for Cooper. Bluefield Beavers Head Coach, Freddy Simon will enter his 33rd year as head coach and looks to be back-to-back champions once the season is over, something The Beavers nor him have ever done, but it is a reachable goal with all of the talents The Beavers bring back! Year in and year out, people start tailgating for this big rivalry game starting in the early a.m., but this year will be different.. There will be no tailgating on the West Virginia side of the stadium, however, The City of Bluefield will have a West Virginia organization called, "Bluefield Preservation Society", who will host tailgating on the Virginia side of the stadium. Admission fees and ids will be checked. No alcohol is permitted on the West Virginia side of the stadium. 12,000+ will be packed into Mitchell Stadium The 24th of August. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.