The Patriots trying to stay perfect on the season as they travel to face The Hawks

The Wheeling Park Patriots are off to a fast start to the 2018 football season as they are 2 games in and are 2-0. The Patriots opened up with a dominating 66-12 win at Brooke then got a visit from Taylor Allderdice(PA.) the next week having a 34-7 victory. The University Hawks were stunned in week 1 at John Marshall 42-35, but have bounced back with wins over Parkersburg South 24-7 and Brooke 40-20.

This game between The Hawks and The Patriots definitely has potential to be a good one. The Hawks aren't trying to slip up anymore with a loss and make a statement out of this game and prove to everyone that they truly can be a class AAA contender. The Hawks are led by senior quarterback Logan Holgerson a Bowling Green commit who has thrown for 886 yards and 9 touchdowns. His main target surprisingly looks to be senior Evan Parow who has 368 of Holgerson's passing yards, but he also has a top target in senior Amir Richardson who is labeled as one of the best receivers in the state and is committed to play for WVU next fall. On defense for The Hawks they are led by senior Ben Gribble who has 5.5 sacks on the season.

On the other side, The Patriots are led by junior and first year starter Alex Dunlevy who can make you pay with his legs and his arms. The Patriots can rely on premier junior running back Rapheal Bradley as he leads a dangerous rushing attack. Alos, look for Kenya Robinson to play a factor in this game for The Patriots. The Patriots are coming off of a bye week after games, so they will be ready when it's go time. Kick-off is set for 7:30 at University on Friday, September 14th.