Top 5 cornerbacks in college football for 2018

Florian Hallach FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 13 // 22 Aug 2018, 15:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Finishing up on my positional rankings heading into this upcoming college football season, we take a look at the best corners in the nation. We have press corners, playmaking zone guys and all-around DBs. This position group has a lot of quality at the top and it was hard for me to keep this list at five names. Once again, these rankings are based on those guys as college players - not eventual draft prospects.

#1 Greedy Williams, LSU

This dude is an All-American shutdown corner with elite size at 6’2”. Williams recorded six interceptions over the course of the 2017 season and knocked down another nine, despite offenses stopping to throw his way at some point. In the Citrus Bowl, Notre Dame barely targeted him, but once they got “greedy”, he punished them with an INT.

The LSU corner allowed the second-lowest passer rating in 2017 at 22.9. Williams plays with a serious swagger and while he is very good in off-coverage, he is outstanding in press, where he can impose his will on pass-catcher off the snap. He gets extremely physical and uses a ton of stack technique.

The Tigers' DB tackles receivers coming across the field into his area, but he is not the type of guy who will jump on piles. As a cover-guy, however, he is incredible and has a unique gift of being able to play the receiver and turn his head around at the last second to locate the ball.

1 / 5 NEXT