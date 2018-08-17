Top 5 edge rushers in college football for 2018

Now that we've finished up with all the offensive positions, it's time to talk defense. We will start by discussing the edge rushers - which means 4-3 defensive ends and 3-4 outside linebackers. Once again, we evaluate these guys as college players, based on their tape over the last couple of years and my projections for 2018, rather than looking at them at draft prospects.

1. Nick Bosa, Ohio State

To let you know that I am not fooling around here, let me say this – Nick Bosa is more naturally talented than his brother Joey. The reigning Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year has a tremendous get-off, the ability to bend around the edge as well as to overpower his opponents and then he has the agility to change directions and mirror athletic quarterbacks.

In the run game, Bosa can stack blockers and squeeze gaps as well as anybody in the country. As a pass-rusher, he has a feel for how offensive linemen are leaning and takes advantage of that with the grip strength to yank them out of the way. Nick may not string his arms and lower body together quite as well as his brother yet and gets caught ball-watching at times, but this guy is without a doubt a top three player in the nation.

