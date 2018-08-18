Top 5 interior defensive linemen in college football for 2018:

Now that we moved on to defense and already discussed the edge rushers, we look at the inside of the defensive line. This category can include everything from true nose tackle over those penetrating 3-techs out until the base D-ends in a 3-4. So basically everything in-between the tackles. With that being said, let's mention this again - I look at these guys as college players, rather than eventual draft prospects and my criteria is based on the tape I've watched and how I expect them to improve this upcoming season.

Honorable mentions: Dre‘Mont Jones (Ohio State), Derrick Brown (Auburn).

#1. Ed Oliver, Houston

When I did this list a year ago, I already said that if I had to choose one player in college football to start my NFL franchise with, I would pick Oliver and that hasn’t changed this time around. The Houston D-tackle’s combination of power, quickness and overall athleticism is just out of this world. When you have a talent like him, it’s rare that he puts in the same kind of effort that other guys do, but Oliver is relentless worker off the field and hustles his ass off on it.

He can deliver quick penetration against the run or flatten down the line if the play is going away from him. As a pass rusher Oliver needs to be more decisive, but you see the flexibility, the cat-like quicks and the ability to put guys on skates. He just needs to put it all together and rush with a plan, because he definitely brings the effort to win on secondary moves and run QBs down.

