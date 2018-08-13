Top 5 offensive linemen in college football for 2018

Florian Hallach FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 20 // 13 Aug 2018, 20:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

It's the time to talk about the big guys! We've already gone over all the skill-position players on offense, so now it's time to look at the young men doing work in the trenches. Once again, these rankings are based on what the players have shown me already and how good I project them to be this upcoming season - not an evaluation of them as draft prospects for 2019.

#1 Jonah Williams, Alabama (OT)

This young man came right in as a freshman to start at right tackle and pretty much outperformed Cam Robinson, who was an All-American on the opposite end. Williams switched to the left side in 2017 and was very dependable. He might not be the greatest athlete, but he plays under control and with excellent technique.

Williams brings a good thump at initial contact in the run game and plays with excellent leg-drive. The best thing Williams does is squaring up his target in protection and being patient with his hands as well as making those edge guys widen the arc and driving them deeper into the backfield.

Occasionally he ducks his head too much into contact and can be slipped by, which Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell did that to him a couple of times in the Sugar Bowl, but he holds down his end.

