Top 5 quarterbacks in college football for 2018

Florian Hallach
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
12   //    14 Aug 2018, 20:26 IST

Oregon State v Arizona

Finishing up the offensive side of the ball, we will look at the best signal-callers in the country in this edition. As I've been saying all along - this is a ranking of these players at the collegiate level, by looking at their tape from last year and projecting how good they will be this upcoming season. For rankings on the running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen, check out my other articles.

#1 Khalil Tate, Arizona

Arizona v Oregon

I already mentioned Tate as one of my favorites to win the Heisman Trophy this season. He is such an exciting dual-threat signal-caller. The Wildcats QB can run over defenders as well as away from them.

However, he is often mistaken as a pure scrambler. Yet, he can throw with touch, trajectory, and good ball-placement, plus he has the arm to really stretch the field. With that being said, last year it was the threat of him as a rusher, that opened up opportunities to throw the ball down the field and when he couldn’t connect early on, it took him a while to get going in some games.

So I’m interested to see how he will evolve as a full-time starter and if he can win consistently within the pocket.

#2 Trace McSorley, Penn State

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Washington

When I did my top five lists last year, I already had McSorley as an honorable mention among the quarterbacks thanks to the amazing three-game tear he went on to end the year, when he completed 68 percent of his passes and displayed ice-water in his veins when going neck-to-neck with USC’s Sam Darnold in the 2017 Rose Bowl.

The Nittany Lion is such a dynamic running-threat that the coaches let Saquon Barkley take the snaps and have McSorley as the outside threat on stretch read plays occasionally, as well as being able to escape the rush. As a passer he ate on those curl- and hook-routes plus quick dumpoffs to his backs in some games and he needs to see his man get open at this point, but he displays tremendous accuracy on the short and intermediate level.

