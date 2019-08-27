Top 5 quarterbacks in college football for 2019

Florian Hallach FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5 // 27 Aug 2019, 09:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Trevor Lawrence

In a loaded class of quarterbacks, who will probably dominate the next two NFL drafts, I want to look at who are the top five signal-callers in the nation at this point, while also taking into account the potential I see for them to reach by mid-season because of their talent.

The very top of the list features the guys from the two premier programs in college football, but there are also two QBs from smaller schools, who have really stood out and earned spots on this list. I tried to judge them solely based on individual ability and play.

#1 Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

This former number one overall recruit was inserted into the starting lineup four weeks into the 2018 season and had a freshman campaign for the ages. Lawrence completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 3280 yards and 30 TDs compared to just four INTs on 8.3 yards per attempt. He is special arm talent with much more athletic ability to extend plays and toughness in the pocket as well as on the run than you would give him credit for.

In his first year of college, he also showed some of the anticipatory skills to let the ball go before receivers even get into their breaks and he throws his guy open with perfect ball-placement, letting his playmakers make plays for him. Lawrence seemed to never be fazed as a freshman, which is underlined by a passer rating above 100 when pressured.

He reportedly added muscle to his 6’6” frame that only carried 215 pounds last season. Lawrence should only continue to get better with a full offseason and make Tee Higgins as well as Justyn Ross 1200+ yard receivers with double-digit touchdowns each potentially.

1 / 5 NEXT