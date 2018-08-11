Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 wide receivers in college football for 2018

Florian Hallach
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
8   //    11 Aug 2018, 18:17 IST

Mississippi v Kentucky

Continuing my series on the top five players at each position in college football for 2018, we move on to the wide receivers. Once again, this is not a look ahead at these players as draft prospects for 2019, but simply a ranking of them at this level. I look who they were last season and how I expect them to improve this upcoming season.


Arkansas v Mississippi

1. A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

This guy is a dynamic target in the passing game at 6’2” with tremendous talent. Brown came out of the gates on fire as a sophomore, putting up a 233-yard performance through the air in the season-opener and he recorded a total of five games with 150+ yards.

He is not only someone who will punk people in contested-catch situations, but he also is second among returning receivers with 674 yards after the catch, as he forced 23 missed tackles and averaged 16.7 yards per reception. My only problem is that he was held to just one catch against Alabama and two versus LSU, which are the top secondaries he faced all year. However, I love the attitude he plays with and how violent he runs with the ball in his hands.

1 / 5 NEXT
Florian Hallach
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 running backs in college football for 2018
RELATED STORY
College football's biggest storylines for 2018
RELATED STORY
Biggest remaining needs for each AFC South team
RELATED STORY
T.O. ready for unconventional induction in Chattanooga
RELATED STORY
Biggest remaining needs for each AFC West team
RELATED STORY
The emergence of the young New York Jets
RELATED STORY
The most famous nicknames in American Football
RELATED STORY
Top 10 American football movies of all time
RELATED STORY
Shaquem Griffin ready to have focus on football in Seattle
RELATED STORY
Understanding EFLI - 7 tips to enjoy the game of American...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us