Top 5 wide receivers in college football for 2018

Florian Hallach FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 8 // 11 Aug 2018, 18:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Continuing my series on the top five players at each position in college football for 2018, we move on to the wide receivers. Once again, this is not a look ahead at these players as draft prospects for 2019, but simply a ranking of them at this level. I look who they were last season and how I expect them to improve this upcoming season.

1. A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

This guy is a dynamic target in the passing game at 6’2” with tremendous talent. Brown came out of the gates on fire as a sophomore, putting up a 233-yard performance through the air in the season-opener and he recorded a total of five games with 150+ yards.

He is not only someone who will punk people in contested-catch situations, but he also is second among returning receivers with 674 yards after the catch, as he forced 23 missed tackles and averaged 16.7 yards per reception. My only problem is that he was held to just one catch against Alabama and two versus LSU, which are the top secondaries he faced all year. However, I love the attitude he plays with and how violent he runs with the ball in his hands.

1 / 5 NEXT