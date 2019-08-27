Top five linebackers in college football for 2019

Troy Dye

After having talked about the best defensive linemen on the edge and the interior, we move on to the second level of the defense. This group includes all linebackers that play off the ball - Mike, Will, Sam, Peg, Star - whatever you want to call them depending on the scheme.

The top two consists of two Big Ten standouts, while the other three spots are taken by players from three different Power Five conferences. As offenses go to more wide-open looks and throw the ball at a higher rate, pass coverage and range definitely become more important and you won't see any pure inside thumpers on this list.

However, I will say once again that these are college rankings, not draft grades and here are the top five linebackers for 2019.

#5 Paddy Fisher, Northwestern

This young man came in for Northwestern and was a force to reckon with, recording 111 tackles, nine for loss, four fumbles forced and a pick, while taking over as the program’s leader of the future.

The 6’4”, 245 junior plays in the mold of his head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who was a two-time Bronko Nagurski and Chuck Bednarik award winner, and says he shapes his game after an NFL Defensive Player of the Year in Luke Kuechly – two guys who aren’t too bad to follow.

Fisher put up almost identical numbers his second year and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors. He plays with a tenacious attitude and tackles people like a bear, while constantly ripping at the ball when he gets a chance. You see natural instincts for the position and good vision for the offensive backfield.

In the passing game, Fisher controls the middle of the field and punishes receivers coming into his area. While he is a violent downhill player, Fisher needs to work on his stack-and-shed technique and consistently play with good extension when taking on pulling guards or such as.

