Undefeated streaks on the line as AA powerhouses Bridgeport, Fairmont Senior match up

wvsportscast FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 22 // 13 Sep 2018, 06:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears and The Bridgeport Indians are both sitting at 3-0. Either one of these teams could be playing for the West Virginia Class AA Championship in Wheeling come early December. The Polar Bears are coming off of all pretty good wins over Robert C. Byrd 46-20, Lewis County 53-7, and North Marion 43-12, while The Indians have wins over Lewis County 45-17, Liberty(Harrison) 28-14, and East Fairmont 48-0.

Liberty has been the only team to play competitive with the Indians so far this season. The Polar Bears are led by senior quarterback Connor Neal who leads the state in passing yards with 955 yards 11 touchdowns. Watch out for D'Andre Holliday for the Indians as he is another rushing threat. Quarterback Devin Vandergrift will also play a part in this game for The Indians, but this will be no easy task for The Indians as The Polar Bears has made it to Wheeling back-to-back times before falling twice in the class AA championship game respectively. Te Polar Bears has a very consistent passing game that can tear defenses apart! This will be a game of passing against rushing.

Both teams are powerhouses in class AA. They both are looking to stay undefeated and bring everything they have into this big time match up come Thursday. This will be a fight to the very end and both teams could meet again deep in the playoffs or even in Wheeling! This match up will be a great one and if you're around the area you will not want to miss this! This game will be on MetroNews live! The Indians are led by senior running back Jake Bowen who has rushed for 480 yards on the season along with 8 touchdowns. Kick-off is set for 7:30 on Thursday, September 13th,