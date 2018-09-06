Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Week 2: Northern Panhandle Preview

wvsportscast
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
9   //    06 Sep 2018, 01:41 IST

photo credits: WVSSAC
photo credits: WVSSAC

Magnolia (1-1) at Shadyside(OH.): Magnolia is coming off of a 20-8 loss in week 2 to Williamstown, but shutout out Sherman 24-0 in week 1. Magnolia came in at 9 in the Class A rankings in week 2.

James Monroe (0-1) at Weir (2-0): Weir is coming off back-to-back wins against Oak Glen 49-14 in week 1 and Anacostia(D.C.) 71-20 in week 2. James Monroe surprisingly dropped their first game in a shutout by Greenbrier East 14-0 before entering their bye week in week 2.

Brooke (0-1) at University (1-1). University took one on the chin in a 42-35 loss to John Marshall in week 1 but rallied back to beat Parkersburg South 24-7 in week 2. Brooke has lost to Wheeling Park 66-12 before heading into a bye week in week 2.

Valley(Wetzel) (0-1) at Cameron (2-0): Cameron came in at 3 in the Class A rankings in week 2. They are coming in with 2 wins against West Greene(PA.) 22-14 in week 1 and dominating Hundred 54-0 in week 2. Valley is coming off of a 33-8 loss to Tygarts Valley in week 1 before heading into a bye week in week 2.

Preston (1-1) at John Marshall (2-0): John Marshall came in at 6 in the Class AAA rankings in week 2. They defeated University 42-35 in week 1 and barely got passed Mountain Ridge(MD.) 26-25 in week 2.

Oak Glen (0-2) at Buckeye Local(OH.) Van (1-0) at Paden City (0-2). East Hardy (0-2) at Wheeling Central (2-0): Wheeling Central came in at 1 in the Class A rankings in week 2. Wheeling Central has wins over Williamstown 33-0 and Madonna 55-0.

Beallsville(OH.) at Hundred (0-2). Morgantown (1-1) at Fort Hill(MD.): Morgantown came in at 12 in the Class AAA rankings in week 2. Morgantown won their home opener against Parkersburg 45-35 in week 1 but dropped a close game against Steubenville (OH.) 21-17 in week 2.

Vincentian Academy(PA.) (0-0) at Madonna (1-1): Madonna opened the season with a 40-36 win over Bridgeport(OH.) in week 1, but wasn't able to have the same success against the defending Class A champs, Wheeling Central by losing 55-0 in week 2. 

wvsportscast
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
West Virginia Prep Sports, college, and professional sports.
West Virginia High School Football-Week 1, AA Rankings 
RELATED STORY
West Virginia High School Football-Week 2, Class AAA...
RELATED STORY
West Virginia High School Football - Week 2, Class A...
RELATED STORY
Week 2 schedule of West Virginia High School Football
RELATED STORY
West Virginia High School Football-Week 1, AAA Rankings 
RELATED STORY
West Virginia High School Football-Week 1, class A rankings 
RELATED STORY
Can The Spring Valley Timberwolves get back to the class...
RELATED STORY
Mingo at Wayne, AA game of the week
RELATED STORY
Juice Edwards had all the "juice" in The Beavers win over...
RELATED STORY
2018 NFL Preview: NFC East outlook
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us