Week 2: Northern Panhandle Preview

photo credits: WVSSAC

Magnolia (1-1) at Shadyside(OH.): Magnolia is coming off of a 20-8 loss in week 2 to Williamstown, but shutout out Sherman 24-0 in week 1. Magnolia came in at 9 in the Class A rankings in week 2.

James Monroe (0-1) at Weir (2-0): Weir is coming off back-to-back wins against Oak Glen 49-14 in week 1 and Anacostia(D.C.) 71-20 in week 2. James Monroe surprisingly dropped their first game in a shutout by Greenbrier East 14-0 before entering their bye week in week 2.

Brooke (0-1) at University (1-1). University took one on the chin in a 42-35 loss to John Marshall in week 1 but rallied back to beat Parkersburg South 24-7 in week 2. Brooke has lost to Wheeling Park 66-12 before heading into a bye week in week 2.

Valley(Wetzel) (0-1) at Cameron (2-0): Cameron came in at 3 in the Class A rankings in week 2. They are coming in with 2 wins against West Greene(PA.) 22-14 in week 1 and dominating Hundred 54-0 in week 2. Valley is coming off of a 33-8 loss to Tygarts Valley in week 1 before heading into a bye week in week 2.

Preston (1-1) at John Marshall (2-0): John Marshall came in at 6 in the Class AAA rankings in week 2. They defeated University 42-35 in week 1 and barely got passed Mountain Ridge(MD.) 26-25 in week 2.

Oak Glen (0-2) at Buckeye Local(OH.) Van (1-0) at Paden City (0-2). East Hardy (0-2) at Wheeling Central (2-0): Wheeling Central came in at 1 in the Class A rankings in week 2. Wheeling Central has wins over Williamstown 33-0 and Madonna 55-0.

Beallsville(OH.) at Hundred (0-2). Morgantown (1-1) at Fort Hill(MD.): Morgantown came in at 12 in the Class AAA rankings in week 2. Morgantown won their home opener against Parkersburg 45-35 in week 1 but dropped a close game against Steubenville (OH.) 21-17 in week 2.

Vincentian Academy(PA.) (0-0) at Madonna (1-1): Madonna opened the season with a 40-36 win over Bridgeport(OH.) in week 1, but wasn't able to have the same success against the defending Class A champs, Wheeling Central by losing 55-0 in week 2.