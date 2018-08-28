Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Week 2 schedule of West Virginia High School Football

35   //    28 Aug 2018, 09:43 IST

photo courtesy: WVSSAC

Keyser (0-0) at Berkeley Springs (0-1)

(Overall Game of the Week) Princeton (0-1) at Bluefield (1-0)

Clay County (1-0) at Braxton County (0-1)

Liberty(Harrison) (1-0) at Brideport (1-0)

Poca (1-0) at Chapmanville (0-1)

Phillip Barbour (0-1) at Elkins (1-0)

East Fairmont (0-1) at Grafton (1-0)

Winfield (0-1) at Herbert Hoover (1-0)

Pikeview (1-0) at Independence (0-1)

Fairmont Senior (1-0) at Lewis County (0-1)

Robert C. Byrd (0-1) at Lincoln (1-0)

Roane County (0-1) at Lincoln County (0-1)

Mount View (1-0) at Man (0-1)

Shady Spring (1-0) at Nicholas County (1-0)

St. Albans (0-1) at Nitro (0-1)

Stuebenville Catholic(OH.) (1-0) at Oak Glen (0-1)

Liberty(Raleigh) (0-1) at Oak Hill (1-0)

Pendleton County (1-0) at Petersburg (1-0)

Grundy(VA.) (0-1) at River View (0-1)

Logan (1-0) at Sissonville (1-0)

(AA Game of the Week) Mingo Central (0-1) at Wayne (0-1)

Anacostia(DC.) (0-0) at Weir (1-0)

Wyoming East (0-1) at Westside (1-0)

Ripley (0-1) at Buckhannon-Upshur (1-0)

Ashland Blazer(KY.) (3-0) at George Washington (1-0)

Woodrow Wilson (1-0) at Greenbrier East (1-0)

S. Hagerstown(MD.) at Hedgesville (1-0)

Mountain Ridge(MD.) (0-0) at John Marshall (1-0)

HD Woodson(DC.) (0-0) at Martinsburg (1-0)

Hampshire (0-1) at Musselman (1-0)

Cabell Midland (1-0) at Parkersburg (0-1)

University (0-1) at Parkersburg South (1-0)

North Marion (0-1) at Preston (1-0)

Huntington (1-0) at Riverside (0-1)

Jefferson (0-1) at Sherando(VA.) (1-0)

Capital (1-0) at South Charleston (0-1)

(AAA Game of the Week) Hurricane (1-0) at Spring Valley (1-0)

Morgantown (1-0) at Stuebenville(OH.) (0-1)

Spring Mills (0-1) at Washington (0-1)

Taylor Allderdice(PA.) (0-1) at Wheeling Park (1-0)

Tolsia (0-1) at Buffalo (0-1)

Notre Dame (0-1) at Calhoun County (1-0)

Wahama (0-1) at Corning Miller(OH.) (0-1)

Tyler Consolidated (0-1) at Doddridge County (1-0)

Frankfort (1-0) at East Hardy (0-1)

Richwood (1-0) at Gilmer County (0-1)

F.F. Greene(OH.) at Hannan (0-1)

Cameron (1-0) at Hundred (0-1)

Williamstown (0-1) at Magnolia (1-0)

Clay-Batelle (1-0) at Meadow Bridge (0-1)

(A Game of the Week) Greenbrier West (1-0) at Midland Trail (1-0)

Pocahontas County (0-1) at Moorefield (0-1)

Ritchie County (1-0) at Parkersburg Catholic (1-0)

Tug Valley (1-0) at Sherman (0-1)

Point Pleasant (1-0) at South Harrison (0-1)

Scott (0-0) at St. Marys (0-0)

Montcalm (0-0) at Twin Valley(VA.) (1-0)

Tucker County (1-0) at Tygarts Valley (1-0)

Fayeteville (1-0) at Valley(Fayette) (0-1)

Ravenswood (1-0) at Webster County (0-1)

Madonna (1-0) at Wheeling Central (1-0)

Paden City (0-1) at Wirt County (0-1)




West Virginia Prep Sports, college, and professional sports.
