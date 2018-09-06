Week 3: Kanawha County Preview

photo credits: WVSSAC

George Washington (1-1) at Huntington (2-0): Huntington came in at 4 in the Class AAA rankings for week 2. They enter this games in week 3 with wins over Belfry(KY.) 17-9 and Riverside 24-8. George Washington holds a 45-30 win over South Charleston, fell last week to Ashland Blazer(KY.) 50-28. Ashland Blazer is class AAAA and was already 3-0 before they played George Washington. George Washington came in at 13 in the Class AAA rankings for week 2. This game is the overall game of the week. Kick-off is set for Friday at 7:30.

Hurricane (1-1) at Capital (2-0): Capital came in at 2 in the Class AAA rankings for week 2. They come into this game with wins overs class AAAA powerhouse Johnson Central (KY) 28-21 and South Charleston 42-13. Capital is a favourite to be in the Class AAA championship game this year.

Hurricane is coming off of a loss to Spring Valley 27-3 but won their opening game against class AA Winfield 24-13. Hurricane came in at 10 in the Class AAA rankings for week 2, so this is a top 10 showdown. Kick-off is set for Friday at 7:30.

Sissonville (2-0) at Scott (1-1): Sissonville came in at 10 in the Class AA rankings for week 2. Sissonville holds wins against Chapmanville 41-13 and Logan 48-30. Scott defeated St. Marys 21-14 last week, but does have a lost to Herbert Hoover 47-0. Kick-off is set for Friday at 7:30.

Buffalo (0-2) at Poca (2-0): Is Poca back? Poca came in at 14 in the Class AA rankings for week 2. They hold wins over Nitro 46-8 and Chapmanville 38-8. Buffalo has lost to Greenbrier West 42-0 and Tolsia 36-6. Kick-off is set for Friday at 7 p.m.

Chapmanville (0-2) at Winfield (1-1): Winfield comes in at 11 in the Class AA rankings for week 2. Winfield was able to get their first win last week over Herbert Hoover 34-27. but dropped their home opener to Hurricane 24-13. Chapmanville is coming off of a pair of losses to Sissonville 41-13 and Poca 38-8. Kick-off is set for Friday at 7:30.

Herbert Hoover (1-1) at Nitro (0-2): Head Coach Zach Davis and Nitro are still searching for their first win. Nitro has a pair of losses to Poca 46-8 and a close controversial loss to St. Albans 32-28.

Herbert Hoover shutout Scoot 47-0 and lost a close one to Winfield 34-27. Kick-off is set for Friday at 7:30.

South Charleston (0-2) at Johnson Central (KY) (1-1): South Charleston faces a class AAAA powerhouse team who Capital beat 2 weeks back at on their home turf 28-21. Johnson Central will be looking for revenge against a West Virginia team in South Charleston. South Charleston has dropped games to George Washington 45-30 and to Capital 42-13.

St. Albans (1-1) at Greenbrier East (1-1) Greenbrier East shutout class AA James Monroe 14-0 2 weeks ago, but just about got shutout by their rival Woodrow Wilson 34-2 last week. St. Albans took a shutout 62-0 loss to Cabell Midland 2 weeks ago but rallied back to defeat Nitro 32-28 last week. Kick-off is set for Friday at 7:30.