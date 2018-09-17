West Virginia High School Football Class A Rankings-Week 4

wvsportscast FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 71 // 17 Sep 2018, 00:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

top 10

1.) Wheeling Central Catholic Maroon Knights (3-0) Last week rank: 1

2.) Doddridge County Bulldogs (3-0) Last week rank: 4

3.) Cameron Dragons (4-0) Last week rank: 3

4.) Midland Trail Patriots (4-0) Last week rank: 2

5.) Parkersburg Catholic Crusaders (4-0) Last week rank: 7

6.) Mount View Golden Knights (4-0) Last week rank: 9

7.) Fayetteville Pirates (4-0) Last week rank: 6

8.) Tucker County Mountain Lions (4-0) Last week rank: 10

9.) Williamstown Yellowjackets (3-1) Last week rank: 9

10.) Sherman Tide (3-1) Last week rank: NR

Outside looking in : 11.) Ravenswood, 12.) Tug Valley, 13.) Ritchie County, 14.) Madonna, 15.) Clay-Batelle, and 16.) Pendleton County.

Dropped out : Ravenswood

These rankings indicate the best 16 teams in class A. Rankings are determined by wins and losses along with strength of schedule. Wheeling Central and Doddridge County had a bye week.

Cameron defeated Frontier(OH.) 40-14.

Midland Trail defeated Richwood 44-8.

Parkersburg Catholic defeated Wirt County 38-8.

Mount View defeated Summers County 34-13.

Fayetteville defeated Meadow Bridge 38-16.

Tucker County defeated Moorefield 19-17.

Williamstown defeated Ravenswood 55-19 in the Class A game of the week.

Sherman defeated Buffalo 56-6.

Tug Valley defeated Phelps(KY.) 30-24.

Ritchie County defeated St. Marys 24-21.

Madonna defeated Beallsville(OH.) 40-20.

Clay-Battelle defeated Valley(Wetzel) 28-14.

Pendleton County had a bye week. Week 4 is in the books, and now high school football teams in the mountain state prepare for week 5! We will officially be in mid-season!

We look to also, publish stat leaders for each position and publish high school football games of week 5 in schedule form along with games of the week in each class and an overall game of the week with all classes combined.

We will have a player of the week from each class and overall game of the week.