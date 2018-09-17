West Virginia High School Football Class AA Rankings- Week 4

Top 10

1.) Bluefield Beavers (3-0) Last week rank: 1

2.) Fairmont Senior Polar Bears (4-0) Last week rank: 2

3.) Point Pleasant Big Blacks (4-0) Last week rank: 3

4.) Mingo Central Miners (3-1) Last week rank: 6

5.) Robert C. Byrd Eagles (3-1) Last week rank: 9

6.) Poca Dots (4-0) Last week rank: 10

7.) Keyser Golden Tornado (2-1) Last week rank: NR

8.) Wayne Pioneers (1-2) Last week rank: NR

9.) Frankfort (4-0) Last week rank: NR

10.) Oak Hill (4-0) Last week rank: NR

Outside looking in: 11.) Nicholas County, 12.) Bridgeport, 13.) Weir, 14.) Liberty(Harrison), 15.)Clay County, and 16.) Petersburg.

Dropped out: Bridgeport and Weir

These rankings indicate the best 16 teams in class A. Rankings are determined by wins and losses along with the strength of the schedule.

Bluefield defeated Greenbrier East 62-7. Fairmont Senior defeated Bridgeport 45-14 in the Class AA game of the week. Point Pleasant defeated Herbert Hoover 53-21. Mingo Central defeated Sissonville 39-36 in the overall game of the week. Robert C. Byrd defeated Preston 69-14. Poca defeated Logan 62-36. Liberty (Harrison) lost to Phillip Barbour. Keyser defeated Weir 41-40. Wayne defeated Winfield 28-9. Frankfort defeated Berkeley Springs 42-6. Oak Hill defeated Wyoming East 48-47. Nicholas County defeated Lincoln 41-6. Clay County defeated Valley(Fayette) 33-6. Shady Spring defeated Independence 29-3.

Week 4 is in the books and now high school football teams in the mountain state will be preparing for week 5. We will officially be in mid-season. We look to also publish stat leaders for each position and publish high school football games of week 5 in schedule form along with games of the week in each class and an overall game of the week with all the classes combined. We will have a player of the week from each class and overall game of the week.