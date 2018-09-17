West Virginia High School Football Class AAA Rankings-Week 4

Top 10

1.) Martinsburg Bulldogs (4-0) Last week rank: 1

2.) Capital Cougars (4-0) Last week rank: 2

3.) Spring Valley Timberwlves (4-0) Last week rank: 3

4.) Huntington Highlanders (4-0) Last week rank: 4

5.) Musselman Applemen (4-0) Last week rank: 6

6.) Hedgesville Eagles (3-1) Last week rank: 7

7.) Wheeling Park Patriots (3-1) Last week rank: 9

8.) Ripley Vikings (3-1) Last week rank: NR

9.) Hurricane Redskins (2-2) Last week rank: NR

10.) Morgantown Mohigans (2-2) Last week rank: NR

Outside looking in: 11.) John Marshall, 12.) Parkersburg South 13.) Buckhannon-Upshur 14.) George Washington, 15.) Cabell Midland, and 16.) Spring Mills.

Dropped out: John Marshall and Cabell Midland

These rankings indicate the best 16 teams in class A. Rankings are determined by wins and losses along with the strength of schedule.

Martinsburg defeated Spring Mills 56-0. Capital defeated Parkersburg 35-22. Spring Valley defeated South Charleston 42-14. Huntington defeated Woodrow Wilson 47-14. John Marshall lost to Bellaire(OH.) 39-7. Musselman had a bye week. Hedgesville defeated Jefferson 42-6. Wheeling Park defeated University 45-38 in the Class AAA game of the week. Ripley defeated Marietta 35-21. Hurricane defeated Cabell Midland 40-10. Morgantown defeated Brooke 63-6. Parkersburg South defeated Princeton 37-0. Buckhannon-Upshur had a bye week. George Washington defeated St. Albans 69-0.

We will come out with more scores from this past week. Week 4 is in the books, and now high school football teams in the mountain state will be preparing for week 5. We will officially be in mid-season. We look to also publish stat leaders for each position and publish high school football games of week 5 in schedule form along with the games of the week in each class and an overall game of the week with all classes combined. We will have a player of the week from each class and overall game of the week.