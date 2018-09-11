West Virginia High School Football Rankings(ALL CLASSES), Week 3.

wvsportscast FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 214 // 11 Sep 2018, 06:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

photo credits: WVSSAC

1.) Martinsburg Bulldogs (3-0)

2.) Capital Cougars (3-0)

3.) Spring Valley Timberwolves (3-0)

4.) Bluefield Beavers (2-0)

5.) Huntington Highlanders (3-0)

6.) Fairmont Senior Polar Bears (3-0)

7.) Wheeling Central Catholic Maroon Knights (3-0)

8.) Point Pleasant Big Blacks (3-0)

9.) Bridgeport Indians (3-0)

10.) Midland Trail Patriots (3-0)

11.) John Marshall, 12.) Musselman, 13.) Weir, 14.) Cameron, 15.) Hedgesville, 16.) Doddridge County.

These rankings indicate the top 16 teams in the state of West Virginia High School Football with all classes combined! Class A, class AA, and class AAA. Martinsburg leads the pack being the top dog of all classes having won 34 games in a row and are well on their way of breaking a streak of most wins in a row in West Virginia High School Football History.

The Bulldogs are back-to-back defending class AA state champions Capital is a in state team who could knock The Bulldogs off, but if the two meet it won't be until the class AAA championship game or deep in the playoffs.

The Bulldogs would have already broke the record by then. The Cougars are trying to get back to the class AAA championship game, something they haven't done since 2015 when they went back-to-back winning one in 2014.

The Cougars certainly have the overall talent to get back to the class AAA championship game and possibly win it. Spring Valley has met The Bulldogs 2 years in a row in the class AAA state championship game, but fell. Bluefield is the top dog in class AA and has so much firepower! It all starts up front with their line then all their talented skill players.

The Beavers are the defending class AA champions going undefeated a year ago. The Beavers has the team to be back-to-back class AA state champions. Huntington made it all the way to the semifinals last season going undefeated in the regular season, before falling to The Timberwolves, a team they had beat in the regular season.

The Highlanders will try to get over that hump and get back to the class AAA championship games, something they haven't done since 2013. Fairmont Senior has made it to the class AA championship back-to-back times, but fell to 2 different teams in Mingo Central and Bluefield. The Polar Bears could make it back to the class AA championship for the 3rd year in a row. Would luck be on their side this time? Wheeling Central are the defending class A state champions and have the team that could very well be back-to-back state champions.