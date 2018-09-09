West Virginia High School Football Schedule - Week 4
A look at all West Virginia High School Football games in all classes for week 4. There's games of the week in each class, also an overall game of the week. There will be a player of the week in each game of the week determined by the best performance of a player on the winning team.
(AAA)
John Marshall at Bellaire(OH.)
Morgantown at Brooke
Petersburg at Hampshire
Jefferson at Hedgesville
Washington at Heritage(VA.)
Woodrow Wilson at Huntington
Cabell Midland at Hurricane
Capital at Parkersburg
Princeton at Parkersburg South
Spring Valley at South Charleston
Martinsburg at Spring Mills
George Washington at St. Albans
(Class AAA Game of the Week) Wheeling Park at University
(AA)
Frankfort at Berkeley Springs
Greenbrier East at Bluefield
Nitro at Chapmanville
Valley(Fayette) at Clay County
North Marion at East Fairmont
(Class AA Game of the Week) Bridgeport at Fairmont Senior
River View at Hurley(VA.)
PikeView at James Monroe
Braxton County at Lewis County
Poca at Logan
Lincoln at Nicholas County
Grafton at Oak Glen
Liberty(Harrison) at Philip Barbour
Herbert Hoover at Point Pleasant
Preston at Robert C. Byrd
Independence at Shady Spring
(Overall Game of the Week) Mingo Central at Sissonville
Winfield at Wayne
Keyser at Weir
Tolsia at Westside
Oak Hill at Wyoming East
Pendleton County at Bath County(VA.)
Paden City at Bridgeport(OH.)
(A)
Sherman at Buffalo
Tyler Consolidated at Calhoun County
Montcalm at Craig County(VA.).
Meadow Bridge at Fayetteville
Cameron at Frontier(OH.)
Hundred at Hannan
Beallsville(OH.) at Madonna
Richwood at Midland Trail
South Harrison at Notre Dame
East Hardy at Pocahontas County
(Class A Game of the Week) Williamstown at Ravenswood
Magnolia at River(Hannibal) (OH.)
Ritchie County at St. Marys
Mount View at Summers County
Moorefield at Tucker County
Phelps(KY.) at Tug Valley
Clay-Battelle at Valley (Wetzel)
Lincoln County at Van
Belpre(OH.) at Wahama
Greenbrier West at Webster County
Parkersburg Catholic at Wirt County