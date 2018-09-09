West Virginia High School Football Schedule - Week 4

photo credits: WVSSAC

A look at all West Virginia High School Football games in all classes for week 4. There's games of the week in each class, also an overall game of the week. There will be a player of the week in each game of the week determined by the best performance of a player on the winning team.

(AAA)

John Marshall at Bellaire(OH.)

Morgantown at Brooke

Petersburg at Hampshire

Jefferson at Hedgesville

Washington at Heritage(VA.)

Woodrow Wilson at Huntington

Cabell Midland at Hurricane

Capital at Parkersburg

Princeton at Parkersburg South

Spring Valley at South Charleston

Martinsburg at Spring Mills

George Washington at St. Albans

(Class AAA Game of the Week) Wheeling Park at University

(AA)

Frankfort at Berkeley Springs

Greenbrier East at Bluefield

Nitro at Chapmanville

Valley(Fayette) at Clay County

North Marion at East Fairmont

(Class AA Game of the Week) Bridgeport at Fairmont Senior

River View at Hurley(VA.)

PikeView at James Monroe

Braxton County at Lewis County

Poca at Logan

Lincoln at Nicholas County

Grafton at Oak Glen

Liberty(Harrison) at Philip Barbour

Herbert Hoover at Point Pleasant

Preston at Robert C. Byrd

Independence at Shady Spring

(Overall Game of the Week) Mingo Central at Sissonville

Winfield at Wayne

Keyser at Weir

Tolsia at Westside

Oak Hill at Wyoming East

Pendleton County at Bath County(VA.)

Paden City at Bridgeport(OH.)

(A)

Sherman at Buffalo

Tyler Consolidated at Calhoun County

Montcalm at Craig County(VA.).

Meadow Bridge at Fayetteville

Cameron at Frontier(OH.)

Hundred at Hannan

Beallsville(OH.) at Madonna

Richwood at Midland Trail

South Harrison at Notre Dame

East Hardy at Pocahontas County

(Class A Game of the Week) Williamstown at Ravenswood

Magnolia at River(Hannibal) (OH.)

Ritchie County at St. Marys

Mount View at Summers County

Moorefield at Tucker County

Phelps(KY.) at Tug Valley

Clay-Battelle at Valley (Wetzel)

Lincoln County at Van

Belpre(OH.) at Wahama

Greenbrier West at Webster County

Parkersburg Catholic at Wirt County